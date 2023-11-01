Close relation to Trueshan among ThoroughBid Online Yearling Sale lots

Yearlings by New Bay, Kodiac, Gleneagles and Farhh feature in ThoroughBid’s Online Yearling Sale, the first online-only yearling event hosted by a UK auction house.

Taking place from 9am next Wednesday, the auction features 36 lots including horses consigned by Mick and David Easterby, Ollie Sangster, March Hare Stud and the National Stud.

All lots are sold with the opportunity to win the £5,000 Every 1’s A Winner Bonus, to qualify for which the horses sold must win on debut aged two or three in a Flat race in any IHRB territory.

Among the 36 lots are colts by Kodiac out of dual-winning and Listed placed Reticent Angel (lot 23) and Voom Voom (15), a half-sister to three-time Group 1 winner The Tin Man. A filly by Farhh, out of Bright Approach, a half-sister to Irish St. Leger runner-up Fujaira Prince, also features (19).

A three-parts sister to champion stayer Trueshan, a Planteur filly out of Jolie Comtesse, will be sold as lot 25.

Also listed are a Gleneagles filly out of three-time winner Black Magic Woman (31), a New Bay colt out of dual winner and Listed-placed Vitamin (30), and a Highland Reel filly out of three-time winner Sura, a half-sister to Falmouth Stakes winner Prosperous Voyage (33).

James Richardson, CEO of ThoroughBid, said: "It’s a real pleasure to be the first UK-based auction house to host an online-only yearling sale. The reception this sale has had from established figures in the industry, like David and Mick Easterby, has been positive and we’re delighted with the catalogue, which features some very nice pages.

"The fact that the catalogue has a host of well-proven, quality stallions represented and plenty of black-type running through the pedigrees is testament to the appetite for online sales. The importance of horse welfare as well as the ease and economy of selling online for our consignors is clear.

"Given there are no barriers to overseas bidders, and the offer of a £5,000 bonus to any debut winners in IFHA countries, we’re expecting to see interest from all corners of the globe."

