Close relation to Champion Hurdle heroine Epatante to debut for Henderson and McManus at Taunton

Blackdown Motor Company Maiden Hurdle (GBB Race) (Div I), 1.25, Monday, Taunton

What's the story?

There are two extremely well-related Joyeuses around – one is Juddmonte's stakes-winning and black-type producing half-sister to Frankel. Another is the JP McManus-owned, Nicky Henderson-trained daughter of No Risk At All, a close relation to the 2020 Champion Hurdle heroine Epatante. She rates a highly interesting debutante on a Monday afternoon at Taunton.

How is she bred?

The five-year-old was bred by Francois-Xavier Lefeuvre and Domnine De Ch. Having won an AQPS maiden at Paray-Le-Monial in October 2022, she went on to sell to Horse Racing Advisory for €235,000 at Arqana's Autumn Horses in Training Sale that November.

By the same sire as Epatante, she is out of the winning chaser Virfolette, a daughter of Denham Red, most famed for his top-class chasing sons Energumene and Un De Sceaux. Virfolette is a half-sister to Epatante, herself a winner of two AQPS bumpers, including the Grade 1 Prix Jacques de Vienne at Saint-Cloud.

Epatante: a multiple Grade 1 winner Credit: Edward Whitaker

She then transferred to Seven Barrows, winning six of her first seven starts including the Christmas Hurdle, Champion Hurdle and Fighting Fifth Hurdle. She placed a further two times in the Champion Hurdle behind the great Honeysuckle and also added a second Christmas Hurdle and first Aintree Hurdle to her name in the 2021-22 campaign, having also dead-heated with Not So Sleepy in the Fighting Fifth.

Epatante was retired from racing at the end of last season and is expecting her first foal by Walk In The Park.

Who does she face?

Among her 13 rivals is former Ballydoyle inmate Bluegrass, a son of Galileo and top-class sprinter Quiet Reflection. The Stuart Edmunds-trained gelding was a winner at two for Aidan O'Brien and was also third to the ill-fated Desert Crown in the Dante Stakes at York. He has twice placed over hurdles, including when second to the smart Under Control at Newbury last March.

Another notable rival is Tutti Quanti, second in a hurdles contest at Senonnes-Pouance for Francois Nicolle and now in the care of Paul Nicholls. He is by the winning Chanducoq, a brother to Graded hurdles winner Caesar's Palace and a half to established sire Cocoriko. On his dam's side, he is immediately related to a number of winners, including the useful Tactique D'Etat.

The Dan Skelton-trained Goonhilly has placed twice in three starts over hurdles and looks another ready to step up. The Mount Nelson gelding is out of a Milan close relation to multiple Grade 1 winner Oscar Whisky.

