Clongiffen flying high as Act Of Innocence bids for Cheltenham Festival glory

To breed a runner, let alone a winner, at the Cheltenham Festival is the pinnacle of most National Hunt breeders' ambitions. For Robert Honner of Clongiffen Stud, that goal could be realised at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Act Of Innocence has looked a potentially top-notch performer for some time and his near four-length score in the Listed Sidney Banks Memorial Novices' Hurdle only added to that impression. The Nicky Henderson-trained gelding now heads to the Turners Novices' Hurdle in search of Grade 1 honours.

For Honner, the association is made more significant as his County Meath farm also stood the youngster’s star-crossed sire My Dream Boat for a short period.

Honner says: "My Dream Boat was in my yard at the time Micheal Orlandi had Compas stallions before he set up Starfield Stud and he was looking for somewhere to stand him. He approached me, so we stood him, Kuroshio and Smooth Daddy for the season before they went to Starfield.

"I was thrilled to have My Dream Boat here. He was a lovely, big horse with plenty of scope and balance. He was a Royal Ascot Group 1 winner who loved a bit of soft ground and he ticked nearly all the right boxes. I liked the way he did things and he's proved to be a great horse. I sent him four mares and had three winners from those, with Act Of Innocence being the best of them."

One of eight winners over jumps from only 13 runners for My Dream Boat, Act Of Innocence had caught the eye since finishing third in the Goffs Defender Bumper at Punchestown in 2024 and subsequently moved to Paul Nicholls' yard from Gearoid O'Loughlin. He was fourth to Supreme Novices' Hurdle hope Sober Glory in a Listed bumper at Newbury on his first appearance for Nicholls, before justifying short odds at Taunton on his following start.

After switching to Henderson, the six-year-old ran out a ready winner over hurdles at Newbury in November before narrowly going down to smart juvenile Minella Yoga over course and distance when giving plenty of weight away. He bounced back with a comprehensive score at Huntingdon last month to set up a tilt at the Turners.

Honner adds: "He was a lovely foal and very straightforward with plenty of size and scope. He went to the sales and people really liked him. Kevin Ross bought him and it all went smoothly. He then went to Gearoid O'Loughlin [as a three-year-old] and he was very positive about him. He said he was a very good horse, but you hear that a lot. It's just nice to see it come true.

“Act Of Innocence has always promised but this year he's really been delivering. He was going to go point-to-pointing but then he was targeted at the Goffs Defender Bumper [as a four-year-old]. He was a touch unlucky in finishing third, but finishing third in a race like that is always good. We're now looking good for the Turners and to have Nicky Henderson training your horse, it's all positive. He was impressive at Huntingdon so fingers crossed for Cheltenham."

Robert Honner with Kool Kompany at Clongiffen Stud Credit: ITM

Act Of Innocence’s dam, the unraced Kutub mare Tub Of Harte's, has a number of younger progeny set to represent her in the coming years, including fillies by other Clongiffen names.

Honner says: "She has a four-year-old Austrian School filly and a three-year-old Kool Kompany filly who'll go to the [Tattersalls Ireland] Derby Sale. Niall Bleahen purchased her other Kool Kompany filly as a foal last year, so there's a bit going on with the mare."

There is also plenty going on with Kool Kompany, the distinctively marked son of Jeremy who is making waves with his first small crops of runners.

The dual Group 2 winner and Group 1 runner-up has supplied the multiple scorer and Graded-placed hurdler Kool One from his stint at stud in Spain. Gaelic Pride has won his last two starts for Warren Greatrex, including at Fontwell recently, while Kool Kid followed up at Plumpton a day later for Joe Tizzard.

Bigger and better is yet to come for Kool Kompany, with breeders cottoning on to the horse's talents as a potential heir to a sire who had the world at his feet in jump racing during his few seasons of service producing the likes of Our Conor and Corach Rambler.

He says: "I think it's very promising and we're where we should be from last year. I was delighted with the response then when he covered nearly 90 mares. It was more than double the number he covered the year before, but it's nothing more than he deserves. I think what he's achieved is nothing short of miraculous.

"I think he's his father's son, he looks like his father and he raced like his father. I'm looking forward to seeing what his Irish crops can do and I'm hoping for some big results."

Clongiffen Stud has further exciting news in being able to welcome a new stallion in Magneticjim, who will arrive soon from France. The well-related son of Galileo has sired this term's Grade 2 Classic Novices' Hurdle victor Kripticjim, as well as Grade 2 French bumper scorer Jimfa and Kocktail Bleu, recently runner-up to Klub De Reve in the Grade 2 Dovecote Novices' Hurdle.

”He's a lovely horse producing really nice stock and I think he'll be a great addition to the Irish ranks,” Honner says. “He should be with me shortly, I know it's a bit last-minute but we've been impressed with Kripticjim and Kocktail Bleu. It's good to fill up the stable and I'll be looking forward to the rest of the season with the two horses."

