Classy initial entries revealed for Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival sale

The initial entries are out for next week's Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival Sale, an auction whose recent top-class graduates include this term's King George victor Bravemansgame and the unbeaten Scilly Isles Novices' Chase winner Gerri Colombe.

Taking place after racing on Thursday, March 16, the sale includes lots by sires such as Buck's Boum, Clovis Du Berlais, Doyen, Jack Hobbs, Kap Rock, Malinas, No Risk At All, Saint Des Saints and Walk In The Park.

The aforementioned Bravemansgame, picked up by Paul Nicholls and Tom Malone for £370,000 from Monbeg Stables at the event in 2019, is among the favourites for the feature Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup next Friday, while Gerri Colombe looks a force to be reckoned with in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase. The Saddler Maker gelding sold to Mags O'Toole from Colin Bowe for £240,000 at the 2020 sale.

A Walk In The Park half-sister to Blow By Blow features among the Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival Sale entries

The 14 entries include offerings from Monbeg, Ballyboy Stables and Bernice Stables, with one highlight being Donnchadh Doyle's Rose In The Park, a winning Walk In The Park half-sister to Grade 1 Punchestown Champion Bumper scorer and Martin Pipe victor Blow By Blow.

Further entries will be added after this weekend's point-to-points, while printed catalogues will be available from next Tuesday at Cheltenham's RDA stable yard, weighing room and Tattersalls owners and trainers marquee.

The horses will be stabled at the RDA yard and can be inspected from Wednesday, March 15. Entries can be viewed.

