Classic-winning sire Aclaim on the move to Rathasker Stud

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Classic-producing sire Aclaim has relocated to Rathasker Stud after being bought by the Naas operation. The 13-year-old will stand for a fee of €6,500.

Aclaim's roll of honour at stud is led by the popular Cachet, a winner of the 2022 1,000 Guineas and a narrow second in the French equivalent on her following start. She also landed the Nell Gwyn Stakes that campaign, having placed in the Fillies' Mile and Rockfel Stakes the previous year.

Aclaim himself landed the Prix de la Foret, Park Stakes and Challenge Stakes for Martyn Meade before retiring to the National Stud for an opening fee of £12,500 in 2018. He stood at the Newmarket stud until 2023 when he moved to Manton Park. He resided at Manton until last year before his transfer to Batsford Stud.

A statement by Rathasker Stud said: "We're delighted to announce that Rathasker Stud has purchased 100 per cent of the stallion Aclaim. Aclaim's a Group 1 winner and more importantly a Classic sire. He will be the perfect fit for Rathasker and our clients' broodmare bands.

"Aclaim is by sire of sires Acclamation out of a Listed-placed half-sister to champion filly Again from the family of champion sire Montjeu. He has all the ingredients to improve his credentials under the stewardship of Rathasker Stud."

Read more

'He could bring me to another level' - Hong Kong runner Sagacious Life bringing new year cheer for Lopes

'She's a belter' - first Mill Stream foal arrives for Yeomanstown

A brother to the brilliant Sunlight and a colt out of a super-fast juvenile - six of the best at Magic Millions