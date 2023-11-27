Classic winner Mac Swiney to stand at the Irish National Stud in 2024

Mac Swiney, winner of the Irish 2,000 Guineas and Futurity Trophy, will stand at the Irish National Stud next year for a fee of €8,000.

The five-year-old, bred and trained by Jim Bolger, is son of New Approach out of the Teofilo mare Halla Na Saoire. As a juvenile in 2020 he won the Group 2 Futurity Stakes at the Curragh before his maiden Group 1 strike at Doncaster, beating One Ruler by three-quarters of a length.

Bolger had offered Mac Swiney for sale as a stallion prospect through Goffs at the start of January, although he was ultimately bought back.

Also third in the 2021 Champion Stakes at Ascot, he was last seen on the track in the same race last year.

