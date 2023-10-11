Racing Post logo
News

Classic winner Channel to be offered at Arqana's December Vente d'Élevage

Arqana's Vente d’Elevage takes place from December 9-12 in Deauville.
Arqana's Vente d’Elevage takes place from December 9-12 in Deauville.Credit: Arqana

Prix de Diane winner Channel will be offered by La Motteraye Consignment at December's Arqana Vente d’Elevage, the breeding stock sale.

The daughter of Nathaniel, who is now seven, was bred in Ireland by Kilcarn Stud and is a graduate of the French auction house's May Breeze-Up Sale, where she was bought by Bertrand Le Metayer for Samuel De Barros from Mayfield Stables for the price of €70,000.

Her 2019 French Classic success was one of three wins from six career outings for Francis Graffard. Channel's first foal by Sea The Stars, Million Miles Away, has made one start in France to date while a Kingman yearling colt was bought for €200,000 by Hidetoshi Yamamoto. She has a Wootton Bassett filly foal and is in foal to the same sire again.

Channel is a granddaughter of Cheveley Park winner Magical Romance, from the outstanding family of Alexandrova.

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 11 October 2023Last updated 14:47, 11 October 2023
