Classic dreams alive for the exciting Pensee Du Jour - but what is her background?

The Cheltenham Festival might be just around the corner but the buds of the turf Flat season in France were starting to sprout when the exciting Pensee Du Jour dominated her rivals in the Listed Prix Rose de Mai at Saint-Cloud on Thursday.

Further enhancing her claims for Classic success in the Prix de Diane, the daughter of Camelot was remaining unbeaten in the process when pulling seven-plus lengths clear of her toiling rivals. Having made a four-length winning debut at Chantilly last month for Andre Fabre and Ballymore Thoroughbred, the three-year-old was making it a 51st individual stakes winner for her Coolmore-based sire.

The filly, certainly a blossoming talent, is out of Painter's Pride, a Dansili half-sister to Arc winner Peintre Celebre and a whole host of other Group or black-type winners such as Peinture Rare, Pointilliste and Peinture Rose. Further back, it is also the famed family of Persian King, Planteur and Policy Maker.

Anthony Stroud, who represents the winning owners, said: "Painter's Pride is from the wonderful family of Peintre Celebre but she’s been an intermittent breeder. We’ve had one Group winner by Shamardal [Canvassed]. Unsurprisingly she’s going back to Camelot.”

Among her sire's top-flight winners are Irish Champion Stakes and Vertem Futurity scrorer Luxembourg, Irish Derby herp Latrobe, the ill-fated dual American Grade 1 heroine Santa Barbara, Deutsches Derby hero Sammarco and Cox Plate winner Sir Dragonet.

Camelot, a son of Montjeu, stands at Coolmore for a fee of €60,000.

