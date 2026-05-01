Classic clues in the family? We put the pedigrees of the leading 2,000 Guineas contenders under the microscope

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A fascinating renewal of the 2,000 Guineas awaits on Saturday, with a whole host of challengers bidding for Classic glory and a place in history. We take a look at the pedigrees of the leading performers and what they could tell us about their chance for victory.

Starspangledbanner - Mosa Mine (Exceed And Excel)

The son of Starspangledbanner is the latest star out of Mosa Mine, Kelly Thomas's wonderful broodmare who has come a long way from being picked up for £800 at the DBS sale to producing two Group/Grade 1 winners. Can she now produce a 2,000 Guineas hero?

Gstaad is a half-brother to Vandeek, an unbeaten two-year-old who landed the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes, but he appears to have greater staying power. That was ably demonstrated with his Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf victory over a mile last November, while his placings in the Prix Morny, National Stakes and Dewhurst suggested a mile would pose no issues.

Gstaad: Breeders' Cup winner is all set for the 2,000 Guineas Credit: Tom Dulat (Getty Images)

Starspangledbanner has of course produced a top-notch middle-distance performer in Prince of Wales's and Cox Plate victor State Of Rest, while Mosa Mine's distaff page does include top-class milers such as Poule d'Essai des Pouliches victor Always Loyal and narrow Poule d'Essai des Pouliches runner-up Baine.

Night Of Thunder - Aristocratic Lady (Invincible Spirit)

A son of reigning British and Irish champion sire Night Of Thunder and from one of the late Sheikh Obaid Al Maktoum's greatest families - what's not to like?

The unbeaten Royal Lodge Stakes winner is bred on a similar cross which produced 2024 hero Notable Speech , a son of Night Of Thunder's sire Dubawi out of an Invincible Spirit mare. Aristocratic Lady was a three-time winner over six furlongs, while her half-siblings include Brigadier Gerard Stakes winner and Champion Stakes third Royal Rhyme, as well as another mile and a quarter stakes winner in Victoria Harbour.

Bow Echo: bred on a similar cross to 2024 winner Notable Speech Credit: Getty Images

They are in turn out of the Listed-placed Kingmambo mare Dubai Queen, a half-sister to the brilliant Dubawi, thus exhibiting 3x3 inbreeding to Sheikh Obaid's top-class Deploy mare Zomaradah. Another of Dubai Queen's half-siblings is Emirates Queen, the dam of this year's Neom Turf Cup hero Royal Champion, so Group 1 laurels continue to enhance the family's already phenomenal achievements.

Should George Boughey's charge come out on top on Saturday he would emulate the feats of his sire following his surprise win in the 2014 edition of the Classic.

Night Of Thunder - Date With Destiny (George Washington)

Here is a colt who has the 2,000 Guineas coursing through his veins.

By the 2014 hero in Night Of Thunder, Godolphin's Tattersalls Stakes winner and Dewhurst third is out of Date With Destiny, the sole progeny by the ill-fated George Washington . That brilliant performer sluiced his way to a two-and-a-half-length victory over subsequent Derby hero Sir Percy in the 2006 renewal, announcing himself as a champion in the process.

Date With Destiny: sole produce of George Washington and dam of Distant Storm Credit: Edward Whitaker

George Washington's short time at stud still saw him throw Date With Destiny, a winner on debut at two over seven furlongs and subsequently Listed placed when third in the Lingfield Oaks Trial. Aside from Distant Storm, Date With Destiny has produced another Pattern scorer in Galileo filly Beautiful Morning, now herself a black-type producer via last year's Prix de Psyche runner-up Life Is Beautiful.

Purchased by Godolphin for €1.9 million at the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale, Distant Storm has course form having won over 7f in Group 3 company at the track last year, while he also made the podium in the Dewhurst.

Will it be a date with destiny for Distant Storm?

Sea The Stars - Crown Walk (Dubawi)

Sea The Stars began his phenomenal 2009 campaign with victory in the Guineas but has yet to sire a winner of the Newmarket Classic. That could change as his upwardly mobile son King's Trail takes a big step up in grade after two clear-cut wins on the all-weather.

King's Trail is put through his paces at Newmarket last month Credit: Edward Whitaker

Following a similar trail to Godolphin's 2024 winner Notable Speech, the Charlie Appleby-trained King's Trail comes from a family which has produced plenty of talented performers. His Dubawi dam was a Group 3 scorer at Chantilly over 1m1f and she went on to finish second in the Prix Rothschild over a mile. Her half-siblings were black-type performers from 1m2f to a mile and a half, including Prix Ganay hero Cutlass Bay.

Frankel - Endless Charm (Dubawi)

Prince Faisal's homebred is bred on the potent Frankel-Dubawi nick which has produced the likes of Derby hero Adayar, plus Prince of Wales's and Juddmonte International victor Mostahdaf. Oxagon was a more precocious sort then those two as a juvenile, winning by eight lengths on his second start last July before placing second in the Champagne Stakes that autumn.

Heading into the Classic off the back of victory in the Craven Stakes, a mile looks to be within his compass. His dam was a winner over six furlongs as a juvenile, but she is out of a mile Group-winning half-sister to Whazzat, a seven-furlong Listed winner whose progeny includes Mill Reef and Greenham Stakes victor James Garfield. Whazzat is also the second dam of Wimbledon Hawkeye, a winner of the Royal Lodge Stakes and third in the Futurity Trophy.

Oxagon: bred on the Frankel-Dubawi cross and from one of Prince Faisal's most famed families Credit: Edward Whitaker

It is the famed Prince Faisal family of Eljazzi, dam of Prix de Diane heroine Rafha among others. Rafha meanwhile is famed as the dam of Invincible Spirit and Kodiac, as well as Acts Of Grace, the second dam of globetrotting superstar Mishriff.

Starspangledbanner - Love Potion (Galileo)

Another son of Starspangledbanner, this one bred on the same Galileo cross as last year's champion two-year-old filly and 1,000 Guineas runner Precise . An unbeaten performer last term, his two runs culminating in success in the Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster, he ran creditably when second to Oxagon in the Craven Stakes last month.

Avicenna (left): from a family of strong stayers and high-class performers Credit: JOHN GROSSICK

Love Potion was a mile winner at two on the all-weather and her pedigree holds plenty of staying power. She is a sister to winning hurdlers Boherbuoy, An Fear Ciuin and Mad For Road - all of those winners on the Flat too.

Love Potion's second dam, the Juddmonte-bred Motion, is a Zafonic sister to champion two-year-old Xaar and Silver Star, the second dam of Irish 2,000 Guineas and Phoenix Stakes winner Siskin.

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