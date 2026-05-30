Classic clues: a look at the leading contenders for the Prix du Jockey Club

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A fascinating renewal of the Prix du Jockey Club awaits on Sunday, with a whole host of challengers bidding for Classic glory. We take a look at the pedigrees of the leading performers and what they could tell us about their chance for victory.

Wootton Bassett - Chuppy (Le Havre)

Ever since this son of Wootton Bassett ran out an impressive winner of the Dee Stakes, opinion has been divided as to which Derby he would run in. Arguably on pedigree he would not have any issues with a mile and a half , being out of a Le Havre sister to British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes and Prix de Royallieu winner Wonderful Tonight. The family also contains dual Derby and 2,000 Guineas hero Camelot as Constitution River's second dam, Montjeu mare Salvation , is out of a half-sister to the dam of that top-class performer.

That being said, Epsom is the ultimate test of a horse both physically and mentally, so perhaps a step up in trip could come later in the season. Constitution River's aptitude for a mile and a quarter is well established, although he has been drawn wide in stall 15. He bids to become his late sire's third winner of the race following Almanzor in 2016 and Camille Pissarro last year.

Zarak - Daryakana (Selkirk)

A colt bred to be a star for the Aga Khan Studs as a half-brother to the brilliant Daryz by the operation's top-class Zarak. The three-year-old has made just the one start, that coming when he stormed home in a Saint-Cloud maiden earlier this month. He faces a much stiffer task this time around but what is not in doubt is his phenomenal pedigree.

Aside from being a half-brother to last year's Arc winner, who has since landed the Prix Ganay and Prix Aga Khan IV, he is also related to another Ganay winner in Dariyan . The trio's dam, Selkirk mare Daryakana was also a Group 1 winner when landing the Hong Kong Vase in 2009. She is also the dam of Grade/Group 2 winners Devamani and Darkaniya, as well as Listed scorers Dariyza and Darabad. Daryzan's second dam is Daryaba , a winner of the Prix de Diane and Prix Vermeille.

Wootton Bassett - Hydrangea (Galileo)

The winner of four of his last five starts, his sole defeat coming on his debut when fifth at the Curragh last summer, Hawk Mountain is the second Wootton Bassett colt set to line up for Coolmore and Ballydoyle.

A winner of last year's Futurity Trophy and Beresford Stakes, as well as this year's Prix de Guiche at Chantilly, the colt also hails from one of Coolmore's finest families. He is out of the Galileo mare Hydrangea , a winner of the Matron Stakes and British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes and a sister to dual 1,000 Guineas scorer Hermosa and fellow Group 1 winner The United States.

The page has blossomed in recent seasons as another of Hydrangea's sisters Salsa produced Whirl . That Wootton Bassett filly landed last year's Pretty Polly and Nassau Stakes, while she was also a narrow second to Minnie Hauk in the Oaks. Hermosa is in turn the dam of Hampton Court Stakes winner Trinity College, fourth in last year's Jockey Club and a narrow second in the Grand Prix de Paris.

Pinatubo - Lyric Of Light (Street Cry)

Godolphin's likeable son of Pinatubo comes into this race as a progressive sort, having won the Prix de Fontainebleau from the smart Nighttime before finishing a staying-on second in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains.

Pinatubo's progeny have tended to enjoy stepping up in trip, with Prix de Malleret winner Qilin Queen and Gordon Richards Stakes victor Saddadd a case in point, and Komorebi could be another to follow suit.

Pinatubo: progeny enjoying the step up in trip as a general rule Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Godolphin homebred is a half-brother to Bright Melody , a Group performer over a mile and a quarter, and out of Fillies' Mile winner Lyric Of Light , who is a daughter of stakes-winning juvenile and Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up Suez , by Green Desert. There is a nice mix of speed and stamina in the page, with Irish Champion Stakes scorer Cezzane and Prix de l'Opera winner Bella Colora also among the colt's ancestors.

Frankel - Endless Charm (Dubawi)

The Frankel-Dubawi nick has already produced several middle-distance stars, namely Derby and King George hero Adayar and Juddmonte and Prince Of Wales's winner Mostahdaf, so could Oxagon find further improvement stepped up in trip?

A smart juvenile who won a Sandown novice by a wide margin on his second start last year, the Prince Faisal homebred stepped up in class when second to Puerto Rico in the Champagne Stakes. He was defeated in Group 1 contests on his last two starts, but returned this season to win the Craven Stakes.

His dam was a winner over six furlongs at two and is out of Italian Group scorer Whazzis , a half-sister to Whazzat, the dam of Mill Reef Stakes scorer James Garfield, and second dam of Royal Lodge winner Wimbledon Hawkeye. The family has worked with Frankel as Whazzat is a sister to Whatami , the dam of multiple Australian Group 1 victor Sir Delius.

Zarak - Dolianova (Rock Of Gibraltar)

The second of two unbeaten Zarak colts for the Aga Khan Studs, the Listed-winning Dolmalan comes into the Chantilly Classic with a couple more runs under his belt. The similarities with Daryzan begin with them both having typically excellent distaff pages.

Zarak: well represented at Chantilly on Sunday Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Dolmalan is out of the Listed-placed Dolianova , a half-sister to Dubai Sheema Classic star Dolniya and a daughter of Daltama . That Indian Ridge mare is a half-sister to champion middle-distance performers Daylami and Dalakhani, those two providing their connections and fans with a number of Group 1 triumphs around the world.

Night Of Thunder - Sagaciously (Lawman)

Hankelow gets a second shot at Classic success after finishing a valiant third in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains. A winner of last year's Autumn Stakes, the Night Of Thunder colt now takes the step up to a mile and a quarter.

He is a half-sibling to Listed ten-furlong winner and Group-placed stayer Epic Poet , being out of the stakes-placed Lawman mare Sagaciously . She is a half-sister to the dam of Middle Park winners Perfect Power and Wise Approach, while there are stamina influences further back in the page via Sagamix, a winner of the 1998 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Sea The Stars - Muwakaba (Elusive Quality)

Montreal finished a narrow second to Dolmalan in the Prix de Suresnes at Chantilly and should benefit from a bigger field with a stronger pace this time around. An eight-length winner on his second start last year, the smart colt lines up with the potential for greater improvement as time goes on.

Montreal: exciting son of Sea The Stars from the family of Urban Sea Credit: Patrick McCann

He is a half-brother to the high-class Cayenne Pepper , a winner of the Blandford Stakes who was also second in the Irish Oaks and Pretty Polly Stakes.

The pair's dam Muwakaba is a granddaughter of Allegretta , the breed-shaping mare responsible for Urban Sea, as well as 2,000 Guineas winner King's Best and Allez Les Trois, dam of Prix du Jockey Club winner Anabaa Blue.

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Good Morning Bloodstock is our unmissable email newsletter. Leading bloodstock journalist Martin Stevens provides his take and insight on the biggest stories every morning from Monday to Friday.