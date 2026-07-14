Churchill Tyres to sponsor the Beresford Stakes at the Curragh

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The Curragh racecourse has announced a new partnership with Churchill Tyres in a collaboration which will see the company become the title sponsor of the Group 2 Churchill Tyres Beresford Stakes for the next three years.

The Beresford Stakes has long been recognised as a proving ground for future champions. Its roll of honour includes all-time greats such as Sadler's Wells and Sea The Stars, as well as fellow subsequent top-class winners St Nicholas Abbey, Saxon Warrior, Japan and Luxembourg. Last year's winner, Hawk Mountain, went on to land the Group 1 Futurity Trophy and finish second in this year's Prix du Jockey Club. The race this year takes place on September 26.

The new partnership extends beyond race sponsorship, with Churchill Tyres and the Curragh also working together on a series of initiatives to promote the exciting young stallion Maranoa Charlie , who was purchased by Bond Thoroughbred Ltd last year.

The campaign will engage racing fans, breeders and industry stakeholders through a range of activations across the racing season, highlighting Maranoa Charlie’s growing profile within the industry.

Maranoa Charlie is shown to crowds at this year's ITM Irish Stallion Trail Credit: Patrick McCann

All breeders of winners at the Curragh from July to November will be entered in a draw to win a free nomination to the Group 1 winner, who stands at Tally-Ho Stud. In addition, the breeder of the winner of the Beresford Stakes will receive a free nomination to Maranoa Charlie.

Charlie Bond, CEO of Churchill Tyres and Bond Thoroughbred Ltd, said: "We're very excited to partner with the Curragh racecourse and to support one of the most prestigious juvenile races in the Irish Flat racing calendar. The Churchill Tyres Beresford Stakes provides the ideal platform to strengthen our involvement in the sport while also showcasing Maranoa Charlie to breeders and racing enthusiasts. This partnership reflects our long-term commitment to both racing and breeding.

"By offering a nomination to Maranoa Charlie as part of the sponsorship, we hope to give breeders the opportunity to experience an exciting young sire while celebrating success both on and off the racecourse. We look forward to working with the Curragh over the next three years to build a successful partnership."

Evan Arkwright, racing and sponsorship manager of the Curragh, added: “We're delighted to welcome Churchill Tyres as a new partner of the Curragh. Their support of the Beresford Stakes enhances one of our most prestigious juvenile races, while their commitment to promoting Maranoa Charlie demonstrates an innovative approach to supporting both racing and breeding. We look forward to working closely with Charlie Bond and his team to deliver a successful and engaging partnership.”

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