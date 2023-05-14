Churchill filly Blue Rose Cen continuing to reward broodmare spending of Yeguada Centurion

A decision by Leopoldo Fernandez Pujals to build a broodmare band only a handful of years ago is paying off in the most extraordinary way with Blue Rose Cen kicking off what could soon be a French Classic double in Sunday’s Poule d'Essai des Pouliches.

The low-profile Spanish-based businessman, who developed pizza delivery and telecommunications companies, races his horses under the Yeguada Centurion banner and broke through, like young trainer Christopher Head, when Blue Rose Cen took last year’s Prix Marcel Boussac.

Spending by Yeguada Centurion and the dam of Blue Rose Cen, Queen Blossom, is one of those as she had been withdrawn from the Goffs November Breeding Stock Sale as part of a dispersal by the late Peter Magnier, when carrying this champion filly, and was acquired privately.

Queen Blossom, by Jeremy and a winner of the Group 3 Park Express Stakes in Ireland and the Grade 3 Santa Barbara Stakes at Santa Anita, had returned to Europe a year earlier when bought for 110,000gns at Tattersalls.

Blue Rose Cen is her first foal and the only one on the map at present, with Queen Blossom not producing offspring in the next two years and most recently having been covered by Frankel.

Yeguada Centurion and Head also have the hot favourite for the Prix du Jockey Club in Big Rock, the Rock Of Gibraltar colt who laughed at his rivals in last week’s Prix de Guiche. The operation also bought his dam at Goffs in 2019, the unraced but beautifully-bred Aga Khan mare Hardiyna, for €72,000. He is thought to have a large double-figure band of broodmares spread around Ireland, France and Britain after initially taking an interest in Andalusian horses.

Head described Fernandez Pujals as "a brilliant man" in a post-race interview with Sky Sports Racing. " It’s been incredible to have him around because I've learned a lot of things and I will continue to learn a lot," he said. "I’m really enjoying the ride with him and I hope he’s raising a glass right now for Blue Rose Cen."

The result was furthermore a terrific one for her sire, Churchill. The Coolmore stallion has now had Classic winners from both his first two crops, to follow last year's Prix du Jockey Club and Eclipse scorer Vadeni.

Muhaarar, now based in France at Haras des Faunes after a long stint at Nunnery Stud, also had a landmark moment when his son Marhaba Ya Sanafi landed the Poule d'Essai des Poulains

The colt, bred by Rabbah Bloodstock for Jaber Abdullah out of the unraced Galileo mare Danega, as the second Group 1 but a first Classic for Shadwell’s sprinting star, who was previously responsible for 2021 Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes scorer Eshaada.

Read this next: