What price a winner? Cheltenham's most expensive contenders examined

With all eyes in the racing and bloodstock world on four fascinating days at the Cheltenham Festival we take a look at ten of the priciest horses set to line up, ranging from point-to-point graduates to former classy Flat runners.

Tuesday

The start of the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle will be accompanied by the famous Cheltenham roar and among the hopefuls ready to write their name into festival folklore is high-class Flat recruit-turned-hurdler High Definition.