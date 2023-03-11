What price a winner? Cheltenham's most expensive contenders examined
Jonbon: Arkle hope a £570,000 graduate from the Goffs UK November Point-to-Point SaleCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
With all eyes in the racing and bloodstock world on four fascinating days at the Cheltenham Festival we take a look at ten of the priciest horses set to line up, ranging from point-to-point graduates to former classy Flat runners.
Tuesday
The start of the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle will be accompanied by the famous Cheltenham roar and among the hopefuls ready to write their name into festival folklore is high-class Flat recruit-turned-hurdler High Definition.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist
Published on 11 March 2023Last updated 16:41, 11 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement