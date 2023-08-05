Chance purchase Coconut Shy hitting the target again for proud breeder Francis Butler

Francis Butler's dream of breeding a winning racehorse has not only come to fruition just the once, it has occurred several times thanks to a mare he first laid eyes on when watching her race in a seller at Yarmouth in 2008.

Fast forward 15 years and Coconut Shy, the winning daughter of Bahamian Bounty, has now produced five individual winners from six runners, including the Listed-placed Shymay and last month's Racing League winner Farhh To Shy. All are - or have been - trained by George Margarson while owned by Butler, with Farhh's daughter Farhh To Shy having scored twice this season for the Newmarket trainer.

Butler, who is a builder specialising in concrete floors, says: "It had been on my bucket list to breed a winning racehorse, so I started buying fillies but never succeeded in having one good enough.