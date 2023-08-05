Racing Post logo
Chance purchase Coconut Shy hitting the target again for proud breeder Francis Butler

Racing League winner Farhh To Shy is one of five successful foals from the broodmare

Farhh To Shy: six-time winner by Farhh is a homebred of Francis Butler
Farhh To Shy: six-time winner by Farhh is a homebred of Francis Butler

Francis Butler's dream of breeding a winning racehorse has not only come to fruition just the once, it has occurred several times thanks to a mare he first laid eyes on when watching her race in a seller at Yarmouth in 2008. 

Fast forward 15 years and Coconut Shy, the winning daughter of Bahamian Bounty, has now produced five individual winners from six runners, including the Listed-placed Shymay and last month's Racing League winner Farhh To Shy. All are - or have been - trained by George Margarson while owned by Butler, with Farhh's daughter Farhh To Shy having scored twice this season for the Newmarket trainer. 

Butler, who is a builder specialising in concrete floors, says: "It had been on my bucket list to breed a winning racehorse, so I started buying fillies but never succeeded in having one good enough. 

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist
Published on 5 August 2023Last updated 17:49, 5 August 2023
