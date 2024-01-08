Catalogue filled with black-type quality revealed for the Tattersalls Ireland February National Hunt Sale

The catalogue for the February National Hunt Sale, the first sale of 2024 at Tattersalls Ireland, is now online.

Taking place on Tuesday, January 30 from 10.30am, the sale has attracted some high quality pedigrees, including siblings to numerous black-type performers.

The auction will comprise of 189 National Hunt yearlings and will conclude with a small selection of mares, while sires represented include Walk In The Park, Blue Bresil, Affinisea, Jeu St Eloi, Order Of St George, Santiago and Yeats.

Previous graduates of the February National Hunt Sale include Grade 1 novice hurdle winner Champ Kiely, purchased for just €5,800 from Ennel Bloodstock by Michael Murray.

Among the well-related yearlings set to be offered are a Blue Bresil half-brother to Grade 1-winning novice chaser Feronily (lot 7), a Yeats half-brother to four-time Grade 1 winner Champ (41), a Vadamos half-sister to the Grade 1-placed King Of Kingsfield (144) and a Rich History half-brother to Grand Annual winner Chosen Mate (131).

A half-brother to the top-class Champ is on offer at the sale Credit: Edward Whitaker

The sale will also feature a Poet’s Word half-brother to dual Grade 2 winner Chris’s Dream and three-time American Grade 1 winner Scorpiancer (85) and a Rich History half-brother to Grade 2-winning novice hurdler Mount Mews (98). Those out of high-class mares include a Walk In The Park colt out of French Grade 1 winner Fleur D’ainay (66), a Blue Bresil filly out of the black-type placed Elsie (57), a Jukebox Jury filly out of Leinster National winner Miss Xian (119), and a Poet’s Word’s colt out of Sensulano (172).

Tattersalls Ireland CEO Simon Kerins said: "We are very pleased with the quality running through our catalogue. A large number of the yearlings have strong pedigrees and we would expect there will be strong interest in the lead up, which will then result in buoyant trade on the day.

"It’s the start of a big year for Tattersalls Ireland with the 50th Derby Sale set to be the highlight on the Store Sale calendar. Nominations for the Store Sales close in just over three weeks, and we’ve seen heightened demand for places at our leading National Hunt sale."

The catalogue can be viewed here.

