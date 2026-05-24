Brothers’ Tattersalls Gold Cup breakthrough as mighty mares make a mark - four things we learned on a Classic weekend

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It was undoubtedly Starspangledbanner’s weekend as he collected the first and second Classic victories of his career within the space of just over 24 hours.

Gstaad and Precise had already hit the mark at Group or Grade 1 level, but their consummate performances add ever more lustre to a sire who appears to be at the top of his game aged 19.

It does take two to tango and the efforts of one particular broodmare on Sunday is equally deserving of a champagne moment. Almaqam (by Lope De Vega) had been a top-level winner in waiting for some time before his coronation in the Tattersalls Gold Cup and similar must apply to his year-younger three-parts brother Saddadd (Pinatubo), who maintained his own good progress in third.