British National Hunt breeders encouraged to register mares for TBA's Elite Mares’ Scheme

Jack Hobbs: will stand for £5,000 in 2024
Jack Hobbs: exciting young sire has been nominated for the 2024 Elite Mares’s Scheme

British National Hunt mare owners have been encouraged to make use of the TBA's Elite Mares’ Scheme, for which applications are being taken until the end of this month.

Funded by the Levy Board, the scheme offers grants of up to £4,000 to TBA full members who own mares with a rating of 130+ or who have produced a runner rated 135+ (mare) or 145+ (gelding). 

These grants either subsidise, or in some cases offer free nominations to, 25 British-based National Hunt stallions who are eligible and have been nominated by their managers under the terms of the scheme.

Postponed: multiple Group 1 winner has moved from Dalham Hall Stud to Yorton Farm
Postponed: new Yorton Farm sire is also eligibleCredit: Yorton Farm

The TBA's National Hunt Committee chairman Simon Cox said: "Britain has a high percentage of elite mares within its National Hunt broodmare ranks and this scheme provides a valuable incentive to TBA members who own such mares to cover them in Britain. 

"There are many promising young stallions, as well as more established sires to choose from, and I believe British breeders have both increasing incentives and stallion options, which is really encouraging.

"The scheme rewards both mares who have proven themselves on the track and at stud already, as well as giving British stallions the best opportunity of establishing themselves, all of which will directly increase the quality of jumps horses being bred in Britain."

Applications are being taken via the TBA website.

Stallions in 2024 Elite Mares’ Scheme

ARRIGO
BANGKOK
CANNOCK CHASE
CAPRI
DARTMOUTH
DINK
FALCO
FRONTIERSMAN
GENTLEWAVE
ITO
JACK HOBBS
KINGSTON HILL
LINDA’S LAD
LOGICIAN
MARMELO
OCOVANGO
PASSING GLANCE
PETHER’S MOON
PLANTEUR
POSTPONED
SADDLER’S ROCK
SCHIAPARELLI
SUBJECTIVIST
TELESCOPE
YORGUNNABELUCKY

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff

Published on 5 January 2024inNews

Last updated 16:54, 5 January 2024

