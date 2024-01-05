British National Hunt breeders encouraged to register mares for TBA's Elite Mares’ Scheme
British National Hunt mare owners have been encouraged to make use of the TBA's Elite Mares’ Scheme, for which applications are being taken until the end of this month.
Funded by the Levy Board, the scheme offers grants of up to £4,000 to TBA full members who own mares with a rating of 130+ or who have produced a runner rated 135+ (mare) or 145+ (gelding).
These grants either subsidise, or in some cases offer free nominations to, 25 British-based National Hunt stallions who are eligible and have been nominated by their managers under the terms of the scheme.
The TBA's National Hunt Committee chairman Simon Cox said: "Britain has a high percentage of elite mares within its National Hunt broodmare ranks and this scheme provides a valuable incentive to TBA members who own such mares to cover them in Britain.
"There are many promising young stallions, as well as more established sires to choose from, and I believe British breeders have both increasing incentives and stallion options, which is really encouraging.
"The scheme rewards both mares who have proven themselves on the track and at stud already, as well as giving British stallions the best opportunity of establishing themselves, all of which will directly increase the quality of jumps horses being bred in Britain."
Applications are being taken via the TBA website.
Stallions in 2024 Elite Mares’ Scheme
ARRIGO
BANGKOK
CANNOCK CHASE
CAPRI
DARTMOUTH
DINK
FALCO
FRONTIERSMAN
GENTLEWAVE
ITO
JACK HOBBS
KINGSTON HILL
LINDA’S LAD
LOGICIAN
MARMELO
OCOVANGO
PASSING GLANCE
PETHER’S MOON
PLANTEUR
POSTPONED
SADDLER’S ROCK
SCHIAPARELLI
SUBJECTIVIST
TELESCOPE
YORGUNNABELUCKY
Read more
'Who would have thought we could be saying Frankel is arguably an even better stallion than he was a racehorse'
- 'Plenty of strength and lots of quality' - first foal by dual Group 1-winning juvenile Blackbeard arrives
- Smart juvenile Kessaar on the move to new home in Italy
- 'An annual pilgrimage for breeders and enthusiasts' - ITM Irish Stallion Trail all set for action
- Here's what I think French jumps breeders are getting right
- Half-brother to the mighty Altior set for hurdles debut at Doncaster on Friday
- 'Plenty of strength and lots of quality' - first foal by dual Group 1-winning juvenile Blackbeard arrives
- Smart juvenile Kessaar on the move to new home in Italy
- 'An annual pilgrimage for breeders and enthusiasts' - ITM Irish Stallion Trail all set for action
- Here's what I think French jumps breeders are getting right
- Half-brother to the mighty Altior set for hurdles debut at Doncaster on Friday