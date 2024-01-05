British National Hunt breeders encouraged to register mares for TBA's Elite Mares’ Scheme

British National Hunt mare owners have been encouraged to make use of the TBA's Elite Mares’ Scheme, for which applications are being taken until the end of this month.

Funded by the Levy Board, the scheme offers grants of up to £4,000 to TBA full members who own mares with a rating of 130+ or who have produced a runner rated 135+ (mare) or 145+ (gelding).

These grants either subsidise, or in some cases offer free nominations to, 25 British-based National Hunt stallions who are eligible and have been nominated by their managers under the terms of the scheme.

The TBA's National Hunt Committee chairman Simon Cox said: "Britain has a high percentage of elite mares within its National Hunt broodmare ranks and this scheme provides a valuable incentive to TBA members who own such mares to cover them in Britain.

"There are many promising young stallions, as well as more established sires to choose from, and I believe British breeders have both increasing incentives and stallion options, which is really encouraging.

"The scheme rewards both mares who have proven themselves on the track and at stud already, as well as giving British stallions the best opportunity of establishing themselves, all of which will directly increase the quality of jumps horses being bred in Britain."

Applications are being taken via the TBA website.

Stallions in 2024 Elite Mares’ Scheme

ARRIGO

BANGKOK

CANNOCK CHASE

CAPRI

DARTMOUTH

DINK

FALCO

FRONTIERSMAN

GENTLEWAVE

ITO

JACK HOBBS

KINGSTON HILL

LINDA’S LAD

LOGICIAN

MARMELO

OCOVANGO

PASSING GLANCE

PETHER’S MOON

PLANTEUR

POSTPONED

SADDLER’S ROCK

SCHIAPARELLI

SUBJECTIVIST

TELESCOPE

YORGUNNABELUCKY

