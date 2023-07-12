British EBF welcomes Julian Dollar and Chris Wall to board of trustees

The British EBF has welcomed two new trustees to its board this month in Newsells Park Stud general manager Julian Dollar and recently retired Newmarket trainer Chris Wall.

Dollar has been general manager of Newsells Park Stud since 2006, having previously managed Castleton Lyons Farm in America and been assistant manager to Chris Richardson at Cheveley Park Stud. Newsells Park stands A'Ali, Without Parole and Nathaniel, the recipient of the British EBF Stallion Merit Award at this year’s TBA Flat Celebration dinner.

He is joined by Wall, who saddled his first winner in 1987 and oversaw the careers of Group winners such as Premio Loco, Mix And Mingle, First Sitting and Double Or Bubble.

Chris Wall will be presenting to winning connections of the £30,000 British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes on the first day of Newmarket’s July Cup festival.

British EBF Trustees 2023:

Simon Sweeting (Chairman)

Emma Berry (Independent)

Sam Bullard (Darley Stallions)

Fiona Denniff (Independent)

Julian Dollar (Newsells Park Stud)

Ed Harper (Whitsbury Manor Stud)

Shane Horan (Juddmonte Farms)

Gary Middlebrook (Independent)

Julian Richmond Watson (TBA)

Claire Sheppard (TBA)

Chris Wall (Independent)

