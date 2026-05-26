British EBF publishes annual industry document

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The British EBF published its annual industry document on Tuesday, covering its activities for the 2025 Flat and 2025-2026 National Hunt seasons.

Maintaining record contributions to racing’s prize-money at £2 million for the past three years, the British EBF is committed to providing the same amount in 2026.

The document details how funds are allocated following the generous contributions made by British stallion studs from their covering income, a system that has played a vital role in nurturing domestic prize-money for over 40 years.

Two races are highlighted as examples of racecourses and the British EBF working together to provide successful development opportunities for horses destined for Group competition: the British Stallion Studs EBF Westow Stakes at York and the British EBF Ripon Champion Two-Year-Old Trophy at Ripon.

The Westow Stakes boasts five graduates who are active stallions, including Overbury Stud’s Ardad, Mickley Stud’s Soldier's Call and Tally-Ho Stud's Big Evs. The Ripon Champion Two-Year-Old Trophy also claims a rich seam of stallion talent with Invincible Spirit, Shouldvebeenaring, Supplicant and Mayson all graduating from the race.

British EBF chair, Emma Berry, said: “Throughout an ever-changing landscape for the racing and breeding industry, the European Breeders’ Fund has provided a consistent backdrop for the sport for more than 40 years. Its contributions directly from stallion studs to prize-money are now more vital than ever.

“93 stallions from 32 studs across Britain have ensured that this year’s funding from the BEBF has remained at the £2 million mark for the fourth year in a row. A fund which was started to aid prize-money in two-year-old maidens now plays its part across a range of developmental races which help to ensure that British racing remains among the best in the world.”

The document can be viewed here .

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