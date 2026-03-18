British EBF continues £2 million prize-money support and increases stallion promotion initiatives

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The British EBF has released details of its programme of 800 races, which will see a contribution of £2 million to horseracing’s prize-money from 32 British stallion studs.

In addition to its ongoing commitment to enhancing prize-money, the British EBF is focusing its attention on support for contributing stallion owners during 2026.

Emma Berry, chair of the British EBF, said: "The wider racing industry has been made aware of the pressures breeders, and by extension stallion owners, face, which has led to a declining number of active broodmares in Britain. That said, Britain still has fantastic strength and depth to our stallion market and it has been encouraging to see a number of new operations taking the step to stand stallions for the first time in 2026.

"The trustees of the British EBF have chosen four projects to promote the endeavours of our generous contributing stallion owners at this crucial time, including enhancing the focus on stallions during the middle weekend of the Tattersalls December Sale, which draws breeders from all over the country and internationally. Many Newmarket-based studs open their doors to showcase their stallions, and last year we worked with all these studs, GBRI and the TBA to maximise the number of breeders viewing stallions around the area.

"For 2026, we hope to secure a satellite yard where regional stallion studs can bring their horses for a couple of days to benefit from this concentration of potential customers."

The British EBF is the headline sponsor of the Flat stallion parade at the Tattersalls February Sale, which has been refocused to showcase stallions yet to have runners. This year’s event saw Royal Scotsman parade for new stallion operation Genesis Green Stud.

British EBF trustee Roisin Close, whose Chapel Stud brought Eldar Eldarov and Subjectivist to parade, said: “For studs like mine, based further afield, the opportunity to bring stallions to an event like this is incredibly important. It gives us a rare platform to showcase our stallions directly to breeders and a much wider audience.

The British EBF was the headline sponsor for the Flat stallion parade at the Tattersalls February Sale Credit: Tattersalls/Laura Green

“We're very grateful to the British EBF for its support of events like this, but also for the wider role it plays across the sport. Through its sponsorship of so many races, the British EBF makes a significant contribution to prize-money, which ultimately benefits breeders, owners, and the whole racing industry.”

Pivotal in the creation of the inaugural National Hunt Stallion Weekend, run by the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association, the British EBF is working towards next year’s event.

For the Flat, the British EBF’s enhancements mean there are now more than 35 Listed contests being run at £70,000 or more, and a further 30 non-stakes races run at £50,000 or above.

Headlining the Flat racing initiatives is the British EBF £100,000 2yo Series, with a total prize fund of £2.3 million and two finals, worth £100,000 each for fillies (Goodwood, September 23) and colts and geldings (York, October 9). 200 restricted maiden and novice races, worth up to £30,000 each, act as qualifiers. Any EBF-eligible horse who finishes in the top six of a qualifier can enter one of the finals with no early closing restrictions and no staged entry fees.

Rachael Linsell of the British EBF said: "The restricted races provide excellent prize pots of £30,000 and above for trainers to focus on, while the open novice and maidens are becoming an excellent proving ground for top-level performers. Venetian Sun won a £40,000 maiden at Carlisle in May and went on to win the Group 1 Prix Morny.

"The same Carlisle race also produced Terry and Margaret Holdcroft’s homebred Argentine Tango, who, after winning the Hilary Needler just five days later, also achieved winning black type later in the season."

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