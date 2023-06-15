Racing Post logo
News

Britannia Stakes-bound Seeking Gold to be offered on Tattersalls Online platform on Friday

Seeking Gold (left): second to Chaldean on debut last July and winner at Yarmouth on his following start
Seeking Gold (left): second to Chaldean on debut last July and winner at Yarmouth on his following startCredit: Edward Whitaker

Tattersalls Online will offer the Britannia Stakes-bound Seeking Gold in a pop-up sale on Friday, with the colt by Havana Gold offering some high-class form to boot. 

Trained by Tom Clover, the colt was just three-quarters of a length behind subsequent 2,000 Guineas and Dewhurst winner Chaldean at Newbury on debut last July, while he went one better at Yarmouth the following month. 

Also a fine fourth in the Listed Ascendant Stakes at Haydock last September, Seeking Gold holds an official rating of 90. He was bred by Peter Molony and is a graduate of the Goffs Sportsman's Sale, Tattersalls Guineas Sale and Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale.

Bidding will take place from 10am to midday on Friday. 

Read more

Bungle, breeze times and bittersweet celebrations, Con Marnane tells all 


Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 15 June 2023Last updated 11:11, 15 June 2023
