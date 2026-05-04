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Breeze-up blast-off as Bozzi stays on the ball: four things we learned from a big weekend
Tom Peacock looks back at some of developing bloodstock stories
Classics were not confined to Newmarket and Kentucky over the bank holiday weekend. On what was surely the busiest Friday in the global racing calendar, both Italian Guineas were staged at San Siro in Milan and produced almost identically bred winners.
Just Call Me Angel, who won the Premio Regina Elena (1,000 equivalent) and Grand Son Of Dark in the Premio Parioli (2,000) were each sired by Dark Angel out of Shamardal-line mares.
The former, trained by Ed Dunlop and previously a winner of the keynote two-year-old race, the Premio Dormello, was continuing a timely run for the Rupert family's Cayton Park Stud, with the incredibly exciting Newbury winner I'm The One set to continue her own Classic countdown in Wednesday's Cheshire Oaks.
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