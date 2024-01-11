Breeding rights to Havana Grey and Cracksman among Tattersalls Online January Sale entries

A breeding right to Havana Grey headlines the lots catalogued for the Tattersalls Online January Sale, an event which takes place next week from Wednesday to Thursday.

The Whitsbury Manor Stud stallion is the sire of 16 Group or Listed winners and 31 black-type performers from his first two crops, headed by Middle Park Stakes and Prix Morny winner Vandeek. The total of seven breeding rights also include those for Arc-winning sire Cracksman, Group 1-winning stallion Harry Angel and the stakes-producing Al Wukair.

The auction includes 57 horses in and out of training from leading trainers from Britain, Ireland and France, as well as six two-year-olds by the likes of Too Darn Hot.

A breeding right to Cracksman is also among the lots Credit: Edward Whitaker

Among the 17 broodmares is the Houghton Bloodstock consigned Renzia, a half-sister to the Group 1-placed Stormy Len offered in foal to Cracksman. Other covering sires represented in the sale include Arizona, A’Ali, Calyx, Logician, Nando Parrado, Persian Force and Tasleet.

There are drafts from leading owners, trainers and breeders including Ralph Beckett, Cheveley Park Stud, Tom Clover, Richard Fahey Galloway Stud, Houghton Bloodstock, Brian Meehan, Mount Coote Stud, Margaret Mullins, Michael O’Callaghan, Hugo Palmer, Henry Spiller, the National Stud, Tinnakill House Stud, Lucy Wadham and Whitsbury Manor Stud.

Bidding takes place from midday on the Wednesday and closes 24 hours later.

