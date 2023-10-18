Racing Post logo
Breeding right to Cracksman among Tattersalls Online October Sale highlights

A breeding right to Cracksman is on offer at the Tattersalls Online October Sale
A breeding right to Cracksman is on offer at the Tattersalls Online October SaleCredit: Edward Whitaker

Amid record-breaking entries for the Tattersalls Online October Sale, a breeding right to Arc and Prix du Jockey Club-winning sire Cracksman features. 

Alongside another nomination to Mill Reef Stakes winner and Castlefield Stud's young sire Alkumait, the online event is one that offers plenty for prospective buyers. 

There are horses in training under both codes from the yards of Richard Fahey, Ger Lyons, Ralph Beckett and Stuart Edmunds. Killeen Glebe also offers a Vision D'Etat half-brother to the top-class Envoi Allen in Fighter Allen. The four-time winner was last seen running out a six-length scorer over fences at Sligo in September.

Yearlings also feature in the sale, with youngsters by Sergei Prokofiev, Advertise, Aclaim, Gustav Klimt and Highland Reel. 

Broodmare offerings include Night Approaching, a young daughter of burgeoning broodmare sire New Approach from the family of My Prospero, My Oberon and My Astra. She has been covered by Lope Y Fernandez. 

The bidding begins from midday on Thursday and closes on 12pm on Friday. The catalogue is here. 

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 18 October 2023Last updated 14:12, 18 October 2023
