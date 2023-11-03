Breeding right and shares in Cracksman and Zarak among Arqana's November Online Sale lots
Shares or breeding rights to Zarak, Cracksman, Galiway and Hello Youmzain feature in Arqana's November Online Sale catalogue.
Taking place on Tuesday, November 28 from 4-6pm local time, the first nine lots are available to view here.
A 1/50th share in the Aga Khan's exciting Zarak is the first lot. The son of Dubawi and Zarkava sired his first top-level winner this year with Zagrey, while other leading progeny include Group 2 winner and Group 1-placed Purplepay, Grade 2 Flower Bowl Stakes winner Parnac, Group 2 Union-Rennen scorer Straight and Listed winner and Poule d'Essai des Pouliches third Times Square.
There is also a 1/70th share in Galiway (3), the sire of top-level winners Sealiway and recent Criterium International scorer Sunway, as well as a 1/60th share in promising first-season sire City Light (2). The aforementioned Sealiway (7), a dual Group 1 winner who covered over 160 mares in his first season is also represented.
Fellow Haras d’Etreham stallion and first-crop yearling sire Hello Youmzain has a 1/50th share on offer (5) and there is also a 1/60th share in Group-winning sire Goken (4).
Cracksman, the sire of the unbeaten Arc and Prix du Jockey Club hero Ace Impact, has a breeding right catalogued as lot 6.
The current lots are rounded off by a 1/60th share in The Grey Gatsby (8) and a breeding right to Haras du Hoguenet's Doha Dream (9).
