Breeders' Cup winner returns to training with Ralph Beckett after stallion career abandoned

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Breeders’ Cup winner Starlust has returned to training with Ralph Beckett following the decision to abort his stallion career in Australia after covering a single book of mares.

Explaining the decision, Alex Cole, racing manager to Starlust’s owners Jim and Fitri Hay, said: “He got about 70 mares in foal, but his fertility wasn’t the greatest. We thought he might struggle for support in his second season, so we brought him back into training.”

The son of Zoustar was retired to stand at Riverstone Lodge in New South Wales following his solid fourth-placed run in last year’s Group 1 King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, a race for which he holds an entry this year.

Cole said the five-year-old would likely make his seasonal reappearance in the Group 2 Temple Stakes at Haydock on May 23, while he is also entered for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes on the final day of the royal meeting.

“According to the trainer, it’s like he’s never left the yard,” he said. “The plan is to run in the Temple Stakes.”

Alex Cole: "According to the trainer, it’s like he’s never left the yard" Credit: Laura Green

Despite shelving the stallion career, Cole said Starlust has been kept entire and a return to the breeding barn in the future is a possibility.

He said: “He’s certainly not infertile at all and he’s been left entire. A stallion career is not off the table and, if he gets a good one in his first crop in Australia, we can revisit the situation.

“He’s by Zoustar, so it will probably be Australia and that is, of course, where his offspring will be running.”

According to the Australian Stud Book, Starlust covered 102 mares at a fee of A$27,500 (£14,610/€16,900) in his first year at stud.

A six-time winner, his victory in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint was underpinned by a win in the Group 3 Sirenia Stakes. He was also third in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at two. At three, he added a third-place finish in the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes before his Grade 1 success at Del Mar.

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