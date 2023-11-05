Bravemansgame's half-brother Quantum Boy takes a first leap at Damma House

A few ears will have pricked up on Sunday afternoon after the debut of Quantum Boy, who already has the pedigree and demonstrated the first public signs of ability to make him potential hot property in the National Hunt world.

Just under 24 hours after the King George winner Bravemansgame suffered a small blip as he handed the Charlie Hall Chase to Gentlemansgame at Wetherby with an error at the last, his half-brother powered to victory by 40 lengths on his first start in a point-to-point at Damma House in County Kilkenny.

Bred by Richard Busher, who has their French-bred dam Genifique, Quantum Boy is instead by Diamond Boy, the Kilbarry Lodge Stud-based sire of such smart jumpers as L'Homme Presse.

He was offered by Busher at last year's Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale and was knocked down to David Mullins for €85,000. Now running for the Gaynestown Stud Partnership, the yard of his in-form handler Jonathan Fogarty, he won the Tattersalls NH & GAIN Equine Nutrition 4yo Maiden very easily under Derek O'Connor.

Bravemansgame is the first foal out of Genifique, who is by Brave Mansonnien and was bred by Bernard Stoffel and Michel Guiot. He was bought by Donnchadh Doyle for €48,000 at the 2018 Derby Sale and made £370,000 at the Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival Sale to Paul Nicholls and Tom Malone less than a year later having won his only point start at Lingstown.

His full-brother, Brave Adam, showed promise before finishing in mid-division on his own recent debut for Tom Cooper in a maiden hurdle at Clonmel.

