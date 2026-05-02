Bow Echo puts Night Of Thunder back on top in the 2,000 Guineas with poignant success

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Reigning champion Flat sire of Britain and Ireland, Night Of Thunder, powered right up to the top of the 2026 table with a blockbuster result in Saturday’s Betfred 2,000 Guineas.

Having emerged on the scene as a racehorse as a 40-1 winner of the same race under Kieren Fallon in 2014, the Kildangan Stud resident supplied the winner Bow Echo as well as third-placed Distant Storm from four challengers among the 14 starters.

Bow Echo, owned and bred by the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, is the tenth Group/Grade 1 winner around the world sired by Night Of Thunder and his second in a Newmarket Classic, following the triumph of Desert Flower in the 1,000 Guineas 12 months ago.

The George Boughey-trained colt, who looked as though he is going to set a stiff standard for any pretenders over a mile this season, is a fitting sporting tribute to Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, who died late last year.

The cousin of Sheikh Mohammed was the breeder of seminal sire Dubawi, who appears on both sides of Bow Echo’s page. Last year’s Royal Lodge winner is inbred 3x3 to Dubawi's dam Zomaradah.

Night Of Thunder is a son of Dubawi, who was finally crowned champion sire in 2022 after many seasons chasing the tail of the great Galileo. Bow Echo’s dam Aristocratic Lady is an Invincible Spirit daughter of the Sandringham Stakes runner-up Dubai Queen, a Kingmambo half-sister to Dubawi.

Night Of Thunder: super-sire followed a 2,000 Guineas success as a racehorse with one as a sire Credit: Racing Post

It is a truly exceptional family which also includes this year’s Group 1 Neom Turf Cup winner Royal Champion, who is out of another of Dubawi’s half-sisters Emirates Queen.

Bow Echo is the second of three foals out of Aristocratic Lady and the only one to have appeared on the track so far. She was a three-time winner in the same yellow and black silks, albeit not a black-type earner.

There is a two-year-old colt by Starspangledbanner named Francis Key, while her first foal, the unraced Lope De Vega filly Royal Wedding, was bought by Ecurie des Monceaux for 150,000gns at the last Tattersalls December Mares Sale.

Boughey was asked about his reflections of the owner, who held Bow Echo in the highest regard, and told Racing TV: “He was a phenomenal breeder of racehorses and a mentor to me.

"We've been lucky enough to train some very good horses – Cachet, Believing, Via Sistina – but to be trusted with the pedigrees that he trusted me with and educating me in training those pedigrees. It's a bit different to the other ones, they’re later maturing horses. It's a huge honour to train a winner in those silks, at this level.”

Night Of Thunder, whose fee has jumped to a new high of €200,000 at Darley’s Irish stallion station, had been responsible for one of the Guineas ante-post favourites in the Dewhurst winner Gewan, who died in a training accident a month ago.

He does have one chance of sealing a Guineas double through Evolutionist, last year’s Fillies’ Mile third who was a recent winner of the Prix de la Grotte at Longchamp. Ombudsman, Night Of Thunder’s Juddmonte International and Prince of Wales’s Stakes champion, made a striking return to action in the Dubai Turf and will lead the line in more of the middle-distance main events this summer.

David Ward is also having an exciting weekend with The Prettiest Star, a homebred by his very own stallion Starman, going for the 1,000 Guineas. Tally-Ho resident Starman, last year’s champion first-season sire, gave another boost by producing a decent winner in Ward’s light blue silks in the Listed Fitzdares Chelmer Fillies' Stakes at Goodwood.

Under his banner of Northern Star Bloodstock, Ward was handing top-class sprinter Starman his sixth individual stakes winner though Soul Love. The Karl Burke-trained filly, scoring for the third time in four starts as she headed off Hollywood Treasure, was continuing the excellent start by her dam, Lambeth Walk.

Ward bought the Listed-placed Charm Spirit mare from Tweenhills at Tattersalls in 2021 and she has already produced Excellent Believe, who has been running well in Listed and Group races for Jack Channon.

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