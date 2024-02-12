Blue Point half-brother to Palace Pier highlights Newcastle card on Tuesday

My Cloud

My Cloud

7f Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Maiden Stakes (5.30, Newcastle, Tuesday)

What's the story?

A fascinating newcomer takes to the Newcastle stage on Tuesday for Roger Varian and KHK Racing. The brilliantly related My Cloud looks the pedigree pick for the 12-strong field as a half-brother to champion miler Palace Pier and Group winner Castle Way.

How is he bred?

The son of champion first-season sire Blue Point is the seventh foal out of the fine producer Beach Frolic, an unraced Nayef half-sister to Dante Stakes winner and Criterium International third Bonfire, plus Windsor Forest Stakes winner and Beverly D Stakes third Joviality.

Beach Frolic had sold to Coolmore for a cool 2.2 million guineas from the Tattersalls December Mare Sale when carrying My Cloud.

Beach Frolic in the Tattersalls sales ring Credit: Laura Green

My Cloud's aforementioned half-siblings ensures he has plenty to live up to. Palace Pier, Kingman's highest rated son and a 600,000gns Book 1 graduate, won five times at the highest level for the Gosdens, namely the St James's Palace Stakes, the Prix Jacques le Marois twice, the Queen Anne and Lockinge Stakes. The Dalham Hall Stud resident's first crop of yearlings sell later this year.

The pair's Almanzor half-sibling, Castle Way, also sold from Book 1, in his case for 425,000gns to Godolphin. His four career wins include strikes in the Group 3 Bahrain Trophy and Listed Newmarket Stakes, while he was also a fine second behind subsequent St Leger hero Continuous in the Great Voltigeur Stakes.

Who does he face?

The three-year-old's 11 rivals include the consistent pair of Welcome Dream and Quiet Resolve. The former is Jaber Abdullah's homebred son of Night Of Thunder out of an Exceed And Excel half-sister to Lowther Stakes scorer Queen Kindly. They are in turn out of another Lowther winner in Lady Of The Desert, a daughter of the unbeaten Cheveley Park Stakes heroine Queen's Logic.

Quiet Resolve has placed twice from two starts for Richard Fahey. The Showcasing colt is out of Stylish Design, a Henrythenavigator half-sister to Group 3 winner Starlish and stakes scorers Staros and Solent.

