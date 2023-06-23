Blue-blooded Taj Mahal off the mark as Lord Bere downs rivals by four lengths at Senonnes-Pouance

Haras de la Haie Neuve's regally bred first-season sire Taj Mahal was provided with his first winner when Lord Bere struck in a maiden at Senonnes-Pouance on Thursday.

Bred by SAS Regnier and San Gabriel Inv. Inc, the gelding was making his debut for Joel Boisnard and duly struck by four lengths. Out of the winning Hurricane Cat mare Borea Bere, for whom he is a first winner, he hails from the family of Canadian Grade 2 scorer Scholars Studio.

Taj Mahal was a winner in a Dundalk nursery at two for Aidan O'Brien and the Coolmore partners and was also third in the Group 3 Killavullan Stakes on his following start. At three, the son of Galileo started off with a second in Leopardstown Listed 2,000 Guineas Trial, as well as finishing fourth to Brametot in the Prix du Jockey Club and second in the Grade 1 Secretariat Stakes.

He then switched to Robert Hickmott in Australia, for whom he landed the Group 3 Zipping Classic, and then winning a further two Group races for Liam Howley.

The nine-year-old is the fourth foal out of Coolmore's prolific blue hen You'resothrilling, making him a brother to champion juvenile, dual Guineas heroine and Group 1 sire Gleneagles, Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Marvellous and Moyglare Stud Stakes and Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere heroine Happily.

Such is the phenomenal prowess of You'resothrilling - a Group 2-winning Storm Cat sister to the great Giant's Causeway - she has produced seven black type winners or performers, all of whom have either won or placed at the highest level. The 18-year-old is also responsible for Prix de Diane winner Joan Of Arc, Irish 2,000 Guineas second Vatican City, 2022 Listed Garnet Stakes winner and Irish Oaks second Toy, and Group 3 Weld Park Stakes scorer and Grade 1 Belmont Oaks third Coolmore.

Taj Mahal stands at the Brittany-based Haras de la Haie Neuve for a fee of €3,000.

