Blazeon Five an exciting one-off for Wiltshire-based owner-breeders

The Wiltshire town of Calne has a notable connection to racing as the birthplace of Clive Brittain.

Another to be displaying some of the same durable quality as the legendary Newmarket trainer is Blazeon Five, a five-year-old mare who has never been shown in a better light than when winning a 2m handicap at Ascot last week.

Trained by Roger Teal, she had opened her account from a mark of 60 at Kempton last September but has risen well into the 80s and showed incredible resilience under Christian Howarth to defend a lead that came under severe pressure down the home straight from three different rivals.

Blazeon Five is owned and bred by Calne Engineering Ltd, a family firm offering an array of specialist machinery services, and father-and-son Mick and Mark Board both take a keen interest in racing.

They bred Blazeon Five, by the veteran Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Indian Haven, out of their versatile Proclamation mare Precision Five.

"She’s as tough as old boots and to be fair to Roger, the race was the plan quite a few weeks ago," said Mick Board.

"We bred her and we had her mum, who won ten races herself – all-weather, turf, hurdles, she won everything. Blazeon Five is her only foal. She did have another one but unfortunately that died and she’s now happily retired as a hack."

With her rising rating, Blazeon Five is not only another prospective broodmare but a racehorse who could yet take the Boards to greater heights.

"She never gives, up, she tries all the time," added Mick Board. "It could be the Cesarewitch, Roger was talking about that, and there’s the Queen Alexandra. I’ve had horses for my sins for a while, we’ve kept going with them. Laser Blazer was another who won a few, but this is the best one we’ve had."

