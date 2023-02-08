BHA announces high-value developmental races with Juddmonte and Darley to contribute

More than 60 high-value developmental races have been programmed for 2023, with funding provided by the BHA, Darley and Juddmonte, along with additional contributions from host racecourses.

The races will offer increased prize-money to horses at the start of their careers, as well as helping the longer-term objectives of supporting the British breeding industry and ensuring more high-class young horses bred in Britain are retained to race in the country.

In unveiling the details on Wednesday, the BHA described the initiative as a first step towards substantially increasing the values of Flat maiden and novice races, with discussions about further improvements for 2024 and beyond ongoing.

The 63 races comprise 20 £30,000 two-year-old restricted maiden and novice races supported by Juddmonte, 21 £30,000 two-year-old open maiden and novice events backed by the BHA Development Fund, and 22 £30,000-50,000 three-year-old and up open maiden and novice races supported by Darley and the BHA Development Fund

The higher prize-money of £50,000 will be for races over longer distances, in a continued bid to boost the production of middle-distance and staying horses.

Sam Bullard: "For many years Darley has worked to support breeders through sponsorship and this new development fund initiative is doing just that."

BHA chief operating officer Richard Wayman said: “Well-funded development races provide an opportunity to boost returns to owners in the early stages of their horse’s career, thereby potentially supporting the yearling market and, in doing so, assisting breeders at all levels.

“Juddmonte and Darley have been huge supporters of British racing for decades and we're extremely grateful to them both for their financial assistance towards supporting this important part of the race programme. We look forward to working with them and other parties so we can build on this significant first step in future years.”

Juddmonte CEO Douglas Erskine Crum said: “We're delighted to be supporting this well-targeted BHA initiative to enhance the competitiveness of the British racing and breeding industries. It is an effective kick-start of a long-term plan to enhance prize-money substantially for developmental races, with all the benefits that will follow for breeders and owners.

"It is the right place to start for the UK racing industry to become more competitive with other major breeding and racing jurisdictions around the world and to support our own breeders and owners.”

Sam Bullard, Darley's director of stallions, added: “For many years Darley has worked to support breeders through sponsorship and this new development fund initiative is doing just that, as well as setting a new improved prize-money level for maiden races.

“This, combined with our contribution to the EBF, demonstrates how we can work together for the benefit of racing and we're delighted to be involved."

The first of the 63 races is at Doncaster on April 1, and the last at Kempton on November 20. The full list is .

