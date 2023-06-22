'Because we bred her it's extra special' - Dave Lowe looking to next royal runner in Sandringham-bound Sparks Fly

Owner-breeder Dave Lowe has experienced the thrill of returning to the winner's enclosure at Royal Ascot more than once, and is hoping Friday brings further delight via Sparks Fly in the Sandringham Stakes.

The filly is certainly bred for the job, being by 2015 Commonwealth Cup winner Muhaarar out of Stepping Out, a daughter of 1995 Coventry Stakes fourth Tagula, and she is a half-sister to Lowe's 2020 Queen Mary Stakes third Caroline Dale.

A progressive three-year-old trained by Dave Loughnane, Sparks Fly has climbed the ranks from Class 6 company this March to post four emphatic wins on the bounce.

The proud owner-breeder said: "She's run a few times at Wolverhampton and I've never seen a horse run so green in my life. She just didn't know what she was doing, she was looking up at the stands and not concentrating; Rossa Ryan, who rode her on her debut there, said straight away that she's going to need a lot of time.

"She ran in her first handicap at Wolverhampton in March off a mark of 60, and it was subsequently decided that we should run her over a mile on soft ground.

"The first time we did that was at Windsor and she absolutely bolted up. She's progressed with every run and we've been turning her out quickly after each outing so the handicapper couldn't catch up with her straight away."

Dave Lowe (second left) after This Girl's victory at Haydock in 2017 Credit: John Grossick

The four-timer was completed at Windsor last month off 77, and the filly is now rated 87. Laura Pearson, who has ridden her the last twice, has been booked again for the Royal Ascot handicap and takes off a valuable 3lb.

However, connections were on Thursday among those hoping for some rain to hit Berkshire and prevent the surface from drying out too much on Friday.

"She's a lot better than her mark of 87," continued Lowe. "We'd never been concentrating on Royal Ascot to be honest, but the team has said she's improved so much.

"Because we bred her, it's extra special. The one thing is that we're looking to the gods and praying for a bit of rain - we're hoping that it doesn't get too firm."

Lowe has come close to victory at Royal Ascot not only through Caroline Dale but also his much-missed star sprinter Kachy, who was beaten a length into second by Quiet Reflection in the 2016 Commonwealth Cup and was third behind Blue Point in the 2019 Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

"I've had about four or five placed horses, I've been in the winner's enclosure anyway," said Lowe.

On sending the three-time winner Stepping Out to the now French-based Muhaarar, Lowe explained: "I was looking at who Fiona Denniff was sending Kachy's dam [Dubai Bounty] to, and she sent her to Muhaarar and then Oasis Dream. I did exactly the same with Stepping Out, she went to Muhaarar and now Oasis Dream.

Kachy: much-missed star sprinter placed twice at Royal Ascot Credit: Alan Crowhurst (racingpost.com/photos)

"Muhaarars are slow burners and do need time; Sparks Fly needed so much time that she didn't run at two, but she's proved to be a success. I'm never in any rush, if the trainer says he or she needs time, then that's fine with me.

"You can send horses to Ascot as two-year-olds but it can come too soon for them, that's the problem."

The future looks bright as Stepping Out has a two-year-old filly by Oasis Dream called Supernova Steps in training with Loughnane, and a yearling colt by dual hemisphere star Zoustar.

"Supernova Steps is just coming to hand," said Lowe. "We've got four-time winner Baby Steps, Caroline Dale and Sparks Fly, while the Zoustar yearling is a right chunky monkey. Caroline Dale is in foal to Oasis Dream - both mother and daughter are in foal to him."

He added: "Tom Dascombe trained Stepping Out for a partnership and felt she would be a black-type horse, but unfortunately she got injured at Goodwood and then I bought her outright.

"I thought initially my daughter might be able to ride her one day, but I then decided to breed from her - the rest is history!"

