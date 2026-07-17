Bayside Boy sprints to first stakes winner as Arapaho Gold shines at Newbury

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Bayside Boy's explosive start to his stud career continued at Newbury when his son Arapaho Gold maintained his unbeaten record in Friday's Listed Rose Bowl Stakes, making the Ballylinch Stud resident the first freshman stallion to supply a stakes winner in Britain or Ireland this season.

Trained by Michael Dods, Arapaho Gold advertised his ability when making a winning debut at Thirsk before following up with another success at the Yorkshire venue. He took the step up to Listed company in his stride at Newbury, getting the better of Godolphin's Nabati by a neck.

In winning the Rose Bowl, Arapaho Gold joined a roll of honour that includes subsequent Middle Park Stakes winner Wise Approach.

Bred by Newlands House Stud, the gelding was bought by Dods for €42,000 at last year's Goffs Orby Book 2 Sale. He is out of the winning Bungle Inthejungle mare Call Of The Jungle, a half-sister to Listed winner Company Asset.

Arapaho Gold is one of eight winners from 17 runners in Britain and Ireland for Bayside Boy, who is operating at an impressive strike-rate of 47 per cent.

Bred by Ballylinch Stud, Bayside Boy retired to stand at the County Kilkenny operation in 2023 after his brilliant victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot. Raced in partnership by Teme Valley Racing and his breeders, he also won the Group 2 Champagne Stakes at two and was placed in both the Dewhurst Stakes and Futurity Trophy.

Introduced at a fee of €15,000, Bayside Boy is covering his fourth book of mares at €12,500, unchanged from last year after his first crop of yearlings averaged 41,380gns. The standout was a colt who made 300,000gns from Oneliner Stables' draft to Blandford Bloodstock at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

He covered 132 mares in his first season, followed by 111 in his second and 65 in 2025.

Read more:

Standout sires, rising stars and a clash of the ages: the bloodstock half-time report

‘The world has changed’ - exploring the factors behind the €63 million store sale boom

Ballyhane Stakes entrant Celtic Moon catalogued for GoffsGo sale