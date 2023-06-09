Baset charity provides exciting new opportunity for thoroughbred industry careers graduates

A cross-hemispheres award has been launched for young people embarking upon life in the racing industry by the Britain-Australia Society Education Trust (Baset) in partnership with Godolphin, the British Racing School and Thoroughbred Industry Careers.

The first recipient this month of the Baset Thoroughbred Endeavour Award was made to Grace McBeath, a young equestrian from New South Wales, who described it as "a huge change for a girl from the Aussie bush”.

The aim of the programme is to offer participants the chance to further develop their career sand gain new skills and experience of international practices, and the award provides an exchange between Australia and UK thoroughbred industry students to work for six months in a famous stable.

The inaugural award will provide funding for a placement organised by the British Racing School to work for both Sir Mark Prescott and Andrew Balding. Later this year, the opportunity will be reciprocated for a second winner to be supported on a placement in Australia through Thoroughbred Industry Careers.

Baset's overall charitable programme funds various internships, apprenticeships and placements, with a sharing of knowledge and expertise between the two nations.

John May, its chair of trustees, said: “We're thrilled to have partnered with the British Racing School and Thoroughbred Industry Careers to create this incredible opportunity for our award winners, helping them to gain international experience working in racing.

"We hope this exciting initiative will mark the start of a long-term collaboration between our organisations to support deserving young people from Britain and Australia and strengthen the bilateral bond between the two countries.

"I'd like to thank all the hard work done by Jim Paltridge on behalf of Baset and Diana Cooper of Godolphin, along with Andrew Brathwaite of the BRS and Lindy Maurice from TIC in making this award happen."

Cooper, the strategic adviser of charities for Godolphin, added: "We thank the Baset for choosing to include thoroughbred racing in their growing list of endeavour awards that help young Australians and British by encouraging cultural interaction and industry participation between the two countries.

"Developing opportunities for young people in the industry is the ethos of Together for Racing International, which Godolphin is proud to support."

