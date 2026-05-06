Banks races one week, breezers the next as Ian McCarthy thinks big with Grangecoor Farm

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There's barely time for Ian McCarthy to draw breath at the moment, with the winter and summer parts of his business merging into one.

On Saturday at Punchestown there was a career highlight in saddling Fountain House to an effortless victory in the Howden Cross Country Chase, completing a double during festival week after the same horse won Tuesday's Kildare Hunt Club race for the Ladies Perpetual Cup.

This Thursday, McCarthy will be supervising one of his two-year-olds at the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale, all the while keeping an eye on developments on the track at home.

"Usually it quietens down around this time, but we're having our busiest couple of weeks of the year!" said McCarthy. "Thankfully, I've got some great members of staff that I can rely on for everything we do.

"We had a super week. The way Fountain House came out again on Saturday and backed it up with a penalty was brilliant. There's loads of history with the banks races and it's hard to get a horse like that; we're very lucky to have come across him."

Having retired as a jump jockey in 2021, McCarthy has been building up Grangecoor Farm, his pre-training base near Kildangan in County Kildare, and he has been involved in preparing plenty of commercial point-to-pointers and two-year-old Flat horses.

The spirit of National Hunt racing lives strong in the unassuming rider of the top-class hurdler and chaser Jennies Jewel, and has been particularly stoked up by the rise of Fountain House, an eight-year-old gelding who has been transformed since moving to his care at the beginning of 2024.

"It was Eoin Mahon, who rides my point-to-pointers, who put him to me," explained McCarthy.

"I'd just been looking for an older horse for a bit of fun. He'd been pulled up three times and I suppose the change of scenery made a massive difference to him then.

"He's been unbeaten in point-to-points since he won for me first time up at Quakerstown, and from the first day we schooled him over the banks he really took to them. He didn't miss a beat there last week, his jumping was phenomenal.

"He's jumped around a couple of other cross-country courses and I think he just really enjoys going from fence to fence."

Fountain House won the Bishopscourt Cup at last year's meeting and is now getting close to having a full house of the races held over Punchestown's unique banks course, assisted last week by the most able of deputies in leading point-to-point rider Rob James, with his usual pilot Mahon out with an injury.

McCarthy, who currently holds only a hunter chase licence, is also beginning to think a bit further afield with his progressive youngster.

Fountain House could have his horizons broadened after supremacy over the banks Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"We'll have to step him up – he'll probably be eliminated from the Ladies Cup next year so we're probably going to have to go for the La Touche Cup," he said.

"It'll be wherever the cross-country races are, and we'll have to keep Cheltenham in mind as well. We've made entries in the Foxhunters but we didn't want to put him into that level just yet – we'll take small steps, but I think he's earned his chance to have a go at something bigger."

Later this week McCarthy will be in Deauville with a draft of one, his Sioux Nation colt (lot 167) out of dual winner Ana's Best, by King's Best, who he describes as "a lovely type of horse who we're looking forward to selling".

Then, at the Tattersalls Ireland Breeze-Up Sale at Fairyhouse further along in the month, he is expecting to offer a very well-related Starspangledbanner filly (75) and a Cotai Glory colt (172) out of the smart staying mare Victoria Montoya, who has already produced Listed Rose Bowl Stakes winner Ranch Hand.

McCarthy, though, will be needing regular updates from all over.

Grangecoor Farm is offering a Sioux Nation colt as lot 167 this week Credit: Alison Murphy

"We've got two in the point-to-point bumpers at Wexford on Thursday," he said. "I've a nice mare, Princess Aveen, who won at Fairyhouse last month, and a lovely Old Persian horse [The Farmers Bar] who finished third on his only start at Dromahane a couple of weeks ago."

With 13 winners on the board in the Irish point-to-point season, at an impressive 50 per cent clip, McCarthy sits in seventh spot in the handlers' table with three more full weekends of fixtures left.

The campaign has seen another memorable moment in the ring, when selling Team Flight gelding Kiss Rose, a handsome winner on his debut at Lisronagh, for £170,000 to Anthony Bromley and Paul Nicholls at the Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival Sale.

For Grangecoor Farm, there's one more ambition still to chase.

McCarthy said: "We've still got Hearts And Spades in, who was second in the Bishopscourt Cup last week. He's won six point-to-points and is just one behind Sam Curling's champion mare The Great Unknown to be leading horse of the season.

"We'll try to freshen him up and, if the weather stays kind and the ground's suitable, try to give him another run or two and see if we can give the mare a run for her money.

“It can be very hard to keep horses sound through the winter, what with the bad weather and one thing and another, but we've just been so lucky that the horses have been healthy and well all year.

"It's the best year we've had numerically as well. We'll hopefully keep building on it. If next year could be even the same, we'd take that.”

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