Auctav announces appointment of Vincent Le Roy as agent

Auctav has announced the appointment of Vincent Le Roy as bloodstock agent. He will join a team which includes Toby Jones and Jacob Pritchard Webb, as well as Anthony Grueau for trotting.

Le Roy was a high-level competitor in the world of endurance racing and also trained Arabians for Sheikh Sultan of Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Mohammed. He also finished third in the world championships with Bedouin de Piboul for Sheikh Salman bin Sagr in Bahrain.

He returned to France to join Guillaume Macaire's team and spent three years there before setting up a pre-training yard, where horses to pass through included Saccageur, Chercheur d'Or and Silviniaco Conti. Le Roy has also spent time with Willie Mullins, Paul Nicholls and David Pipe. He also broke in Pipe's dual Ultima Handicap Chase victor and Grande Course de Haies d'Auteuil winner Un Temps pour Tout, a Graded Auteuil scorer for former trainer Francois Nicolle.

Le Roy said: "I'm a self-taught individual, curious about an ever-evolving world. At Auctav, I find a team of enthusiasts where I can leverage my experiences and continue to grow in my expertise. I have a strong network and solid experience with Arabians as well as National Hunt. I've also been involved in pre-training Flat horses, profiles I seek and appreciate for their innate quality.

"At Auctav, I see myself as the one who must provide solutions and facilitate connections between producers and breeders on one side and future investors, developers, and buyers on the other."

Arnaud Angéliaume, CEO of Auctav, added: "I'm delighted with Vincent Le Roy's arrival in the Auctav team as we have common values. His diverse experiences make him a versatile polyglot with cross-cutting expertise in all horse races. I'm confident our current and future clients will also be won over by Vincent's enthusiasm and professionalism."

Read more

It's a girl! First foal by Shadwell's champion Baaeed has arrived

No pre-season friendlies as my reappearance ends with a character assassination from the Marilyn Monroe of the sales