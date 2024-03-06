Auctav and Yorton team up for the Auctav National Hunt Sale in September

Yorton Farm Stud has agreed an arrangement with the Auctav National Hunt Sale, an event which is scheduled for September 20.

Having announced that the annual Yorton Sale would be suspended for a year, the operation has chosen Auctav to showcase a selection of its home-produced stock, aiming to be closer to the French clientele.

The Auctav National Hunt Sale has sold numerous subsequent black-type performers and Graded winners, including the likes of Royale Margaux, Djelo, Nyiri, La Pinsonniere and Diamond Carl. It has also had sale-topping six-figure prices for horses like Jackpot De Choisel and All In You.

Yorton's David Futter said: "It was a difficult decision for us to postpone the Yorton Sale this year, but this gives us the opportunity to work with Auctav in 2024. The horses we will select for this sale will be suitable for the French system.

Auctav's National Hunt Sale will take place in September Credit: Auctav

"French trainers and agents have come and kindly supported the Yorton Sale over the last five years and they have achieved a very high success rate with their purchases including black-type performers Blue Borana, Sweet David, Anneloralas and so many more winners from a very small selection of runners."

Arnaud Angeliaume, general director of Auctav, added: "We are absolutely honoured that David Futter and his wife Birte have chosen Auctav to present their horses. Yorton represents an incredible success story, and we have closely followed their progress over the years. The horses presented and sold at Yorton possess the ability to meet the expectations of all European buyers.

"Auctav shares with Yorton a commitment to making sales days a warm and inviting experience, where buyers not only come to purchase horses but also to enjoy their day. We eagerly anticipate welcoming these horses to our catalogue, and I have no doubt that many French investors who have not yet had the opportunity to experience Yorton in England will seize the chance to meet David, Birte and the Yorton team at Auctav at Haras de Bois Roussel."

Read more

From Azertyuiop to Galopin Des Champs - how French-breds have come to the fore at the festival and beyond