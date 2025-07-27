'At €3,000, you couldn't really leave her behind' - gamble on broodmare All On Red paying off with Anthelia

Joy has been spread widely by the Weatherbys Super Sprint winner Anthelia, with a partnership in County Laois among those to have managed to get in on the action.

While Rod Millman has rightly been lauded for finding the earner of more than £170,000 for just £6,000 at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale, Lee Waite and Brian Killeen had secured the filly's dam All On Red for a mere €3,000 nine months earlier when she was carrying Anthelia's Supremacy full-brother.

Waite and Killeen, the manager of Abbeyleix Stud, have been working in tandem in a breeding and pinhooking operation, and the former had a bit of previous with a Red Clubs mare who had some decent form for Toby Coles before he snapped her up at the Goffs November Breeding Stock Sale.

All On Red was offered under Yeomanstown Stud and Morristown Lattin at the auction and she bred Anthelia for the O'Callaghan family's powerful operation, which had bought the mare very reasonably at Tattersalls four years earlier for the sum of 27,000gns.

"I'd worked at Yeomanstown Stud previously so I'd have known the mares and looked after them, so she was high on the list when she came up for sale," says Waite.

Anthelia, seen after winning the Weatherbys Super Sprint, was bought for just £6,000 Credit: Edward Whitaker

"She was an exceptional-looking mare and a black-type mare herself who had bred a 105-rated horse [Punchbowl Flyer]. She also had a two-year-old by Invincible Army at the time called Louella with Roger Fell, who was placed a few times. I'd prepped her at Yeomanstown and had just always liked her. At €3,000, you couldn't really leave her behind.

"So the mare was entitled to breed a nice horse, but I didn't think she'd probably breed one as quick!"

Anthelia is a winner of four of her five starts, which also includes the Listed National Stakes at Sandown, and is already a considerably more valuable filly than she was.

Waite and Killeen could also feel the benefit of her gains in the ring later this year.

"She had a full-brother to Anthelia who I bought in utero, he's very nice and he's going to Book 2 this year," says Waite.

"The mare also has an exceptional Starman colt on the ground. A lot of top farms have come in to look at him to buy privately but I'd imagine he'll go to the foal sales this year. She's now in foal to Big Evs."

Waite explains that the pair have bought a few mares at around the same value over the past couple of years. It's obviously a gamble at that kind of level with hits and misses.

"We've had three or four who have been good for us, but Anthelia is the flagbearer at the minute," he says. "She's a horse of a lifetime isn't she; for a six-grand filly to go on to do what she's done, it's brilliant.

A full-brother to Anthelia by Yeomanstown's young sire Supremacy is set to be offered later in the year Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"Hopefully, landing a pot like that will help Supremacy up the table and hopefully he'll keep going in the right direction – he'd had another nice winner at Hamilton the night before the Super Sprint at Newbury."

Waite went and had a look at Anthelia in Doncaster and spotted the same work in progress that Millman did. While just about everyone at that sale is envious of the purchase with hindsight, he is grateful as to how it worked out in the end.

"The full-brother is very forward and nice, while as a yearling Anthelia was a head, she was a tail and four legs, she was nothing other than that," he says.

"But the way it's worked out with Rod Millman . . . the man is a genius. He's done very good by her and I'll definitely be sending him horses in the future. He's a very underrated trainer."

