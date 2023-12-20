Arqana Online Sale to offer downsizing from Haras des Coudraies
Arqana will hold its first online sale of 2024 when it will offer five mares and fillies from some of the best National Hunt families as part of a downsizing from Haras des Coudraies.
Taking place from 3-5pm local time on January 25, the lots involve Karouska (lot 1), a daughter of Great Pretender out of a half-sister to Grade 1 Prix Cambaceres winner Kotkita and Graded winners Kalifko and Kalkir, from the close family of Grade 1 Prix Ferdinant Dufaure winner Kotkikova.
Another is Korliska (2), a sister to Grade 2 Prix Congress and Grade 3 Prix Orcada winner and Grade 1-placed Kobrouk. A daughter of the great Saint Des Saints, she is out of a half-sister to Graded winners Katenko and Kotkieglote.
Lot 3 is Koskia Line, by Martaline and from the close family of Graded 1 winners Kotkita and Kotkikova. She is offered in foal to Paradiso, while Kapkine (4), a Kapgarde sister to Listed winner and Grade 1-placed Kapkiline, is in foal to another Haras de la Tuilerie sire in Masked Marvel.
The final lot is Kiraline (5), a half-sister to Kotkita and Group winners Kalifko and Kalkir, from the close family of multiple Graded scorer including Kotkikova.
