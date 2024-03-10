Arqana appoints Amy Feng as representative in China
Arqana has appointed Amy Feng as its representative in China to work closely with bloodstock team member Mathieu Legars and strengthen the auction house's presence in the country.
A graduate of Newcastle University with a master’s degree in international financial analysis, Feng founded Huiying Horse Farm with her father and remains its marketing manager. Having bought horses at Magic Millions, she became that company's China representative in 2013 and also represented Aquis Farm for three years.
Feng, who has been the secretary of the China Horse Owners Alliance (CHOA) since 2018, said: "My various past experiences have enabled me to acquire a solid knowledge of racing and breeding, which enables me to provide judicious support to clients. I'm delighted to be able to join the Arqana team, which holds a prime position in the European market.
"French horses have different aptitudes to Chinese and Australasian horses, and Chinese buyers are increasingly attracted to these profiles."
Arqana president Olivier Delloye added: "Amy has been involved in the breeding and racing industry in her home country since 2008, and has developed strong skills and a great network through her various experiences with Aquis Farm and the China Horse Owners Alliance. We took our time to recruit the right profile and are convinced that Amy will be a great asset to Arqana."
News
Last updated 10:43, 10 March 2024
