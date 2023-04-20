'An attractive option for vendors' - Tattersalls Online announces breeze-up session at Dundalk racecourse

Tattersalls Online have announced it will host a breeze-up session at Dundalk racecourse on May 19, with the two-year-olds then to be offered at the Tattersalls Online June Sale which takes place on June 7-8.

The session at Dundalk will allow vendors to breeze their two-year-olds over a distance of their choice, while Tattersalls Online will arrange for each lot to be filmed. The footage will then be uploaded to the Tattersalls Online website two weeks before the June Online Sale.

All lots will be catalogued with their vendor contact details made available on the Tattersalls website providing potential buyers the opportunity to inspect any lot entered prior to the sale taking place. Spectators will also be allowed to attend.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "We are delighted to offer this innovative and cost-effective opportunity to breeze-up consignors to showcase their horses on the Tattersalls Online platform. We are constantly exploring ways to provide new innovative options for vendors and purchasers alike and we believe that Tattersalls Online will provide an excellent alternative for those wishing to showcase their breeze-up two-year-olds.

"The Tattersalls Online sales have already captured the attention of domestic and international buyers, and we anticipate that the benefits of selling online as well as the opportunity to use the facilities at Dundalk will be an attractive option for vendors."

The online breeze session forms part of the Tattersalls Online June Sale, which is also open to all other entry types. Entries can be made through the Tattersalls Online website and all enquiries can be made to Katherine Sheridan and Harvey Bell.

