Allaho's brother Attaho ready to make his point on Sunday

Allaho's brother Attaho is set to provide added interest on a busy weekend of point-to-point action in Ireland as he has been given an entry at Knockanard on Sunday.

Trainer Pat Doyle is set to give the gelding a debut outing in the Tattersalls National Hunt & Coolagown Stud 4YO Maiden. The meeting at Knockanard, close to Rathbarry Stud near Fermoy, County Cork, also includes a race over a new banks course which was unveiled last year.

Attaho has no sales history but a most distinguished pedigree as a full-brother to Allaho, the highest-rated offspring of the Haras de Montaigu superstar No Risk At All.

Allaho took a different path took a different path to the track as he began life in a hurdle at Auteuil before moving to Cheveley Park and the Willie Mullins yard. He is twice the winner of the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham and has landed a John Durkan and a Punchestown Gold Cup.

Third in the King George on Boxing Day, he registered the tenth victory of his life towards the end of January in the Grade 2 Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles but misses the Ryanair for the second season in a row after picking up an injury.

"He seems a grand horse," Doyle said of Attaho. "He'll just have a nice educational run but he seems to do things nicely and I'm looking forward to running him."

Pat Doyle is looking forward to Attaho's first appearance Credit: Patrick McCann

Doyle's Suirview Stables has been behind a host of top-class horses such as Appreciate It, Bob Olinger, First Lieutenant, Shattered Love and Brindisi Breeze and he won a bumper at Naas last weekend with the promising Kap De Triomphe.

Meanwhile Allaho's family have been an incredible story for Thomas Leffray, who is part of the inspection team at Arqana, and his father Eric, who picked up the unraced Turgeon mare Idaho Falls for peanuts. As well as Allaho and Attaho, she has also produced the Mullins-trained black-type mare Shanning, whose Spanish Moon full-sister Shaving has made two starts for the same yard.

A three-year-old gelding by Goliath Du Berlais named Illaho was sold to Joey Logan for €90,000 at Arqana in 2022 and is registered in training with Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm, while another Allaho brother was born last year.

There are other notable point-to-points with young maiden races at Tinahely and Nenagh on Sunday as well as Oldtown on Saturday, from which some late recruits for next Friday's Tattersalls Cheltenham February Sale could easily emerge.

