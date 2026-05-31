‘All his credentials match up’ - Sunnyhill Stud looking to roll back the years with in-form sire Masar

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A flush of Flat winners and a possible Betfred Oaks runner for Masar are providing Michael Hickey with some early encouragement that he could be the next top-class middle-distance performer to transfer his skills to Sunnyhill Stud.

The stud close to the Curragh has established a close link with Sheikh Mohammed and Darley, most famously in the case of Old Vic . The French and Irish Derby winner became a talismanic jumps sire, crowned champion of Britain and Ireland in the 2007-08 season and producing Sunnyhill’s Gold Cup hero Kicking King as well as Grand National winners Our Vic and Comply Or Die.

Masar, whose definitive performance came at Epsom eight years ago this month, arrived towards the end of 2024 as a potential replacement for the reliable and now retired Doyen. Individuals coming though on the level for the chestnut son of New Approach include last weekend’s Listed Hedge Of Oaks Stakes scorer Dreamasar and Venetian Lace, who is set to build on her game third in the 1,000 Guineas in the Oaks for Charlie Johnston and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

At Lingfield on Saturday, Masar's two-year-old son Sword Salute ran out a four -and-a-half-length winner on his second outing. That Johnston-trained juvenile also sports the silks of Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

“He's having a great time on the track, isn't he,” Hickey said. “Recently he's had a third in the Guineas, a second in the Ormonde Stakes [Mount Atlas], a two-year-old [Tina Fromtransport] who won a good race at Windsor, and then his Listed winner and another the same day at Goodwood. Then he followed that by having a winner [Path Of Stars] over hurdles on Monday at Cartmel.

“His first crop are five, I've not seen too many in the flesh but to look at them on television they seem to be fine big, National Hunt-type horses.”

That, rather than the bare results, is what Hickey hopes to see.

Michael Hickey of Sunnyhill Stud took on Masar for 2025 Credit: Tattersalls Ireland/Healy Racing

“The National Hunt game is a different game,” he continued. “Masar has come to me probably a year earlier than the other stallions, like Old Vic and Doyen, who’d have had more horses transferring over from the Flat to the National Hunt for him. When Masar came his first crop were only four, and there'll be horses now switching over that will hopefully keep him going until he has National Hunt-bred runners.

“He's a great big horse, 16.2 and a half, a smashing-looking, strong horse with good limbs and bone. All his credentials, pedigree and breeding match up with Old Vic's, who had a great pedigree, by Sadler’s Wells. There'll never be another horse to have the same influence on National Hunt as Sadler’s Wells, who was absolutely magic. He transferred a certain temperament to most of his stock and Old Vic was a prime example of that. This fellow is also from the Sadler’s Wells line.”

Hickey also briefly stood Casamento through his Darley connection but the Group 1 winner unfortunately died in 2020 after contracting a condition in a hoof.

“The time has gone now for us, as one of the smaller studs, to be able to invest in a top horse, and it's very difficult to know what the breeders want,” he said. “Darley have been very good to us. Doyen maybe didn't get the recognition he deserved. I suppose at the end of the day he didn't serve the breeders well, he wasn't a great sales horse but came good for the point-to-point people and when they appeared on the track. He finished in the top ten sires last year and has been a very consistent, good stallion.”

Life as one of the small independents is not helped by fashion, competition from some major operations in Ireland, the mass importation of French youngsters and the wider problem of a falling number of Irish jumping breeders. Hickey remains realistic about the challenges facing Masar.

“I can't say it's easy,” he admitted. “Last year it looked like he’d cover about 55 mares and then he got a point-to-point winner from his first runner [Jewel Hope] in May, who then sold well for €150,000 at the Tattersalls Ireland May Sale and that boosted the end of the season and took him to 75.

“This year he had Major Blush win the Scottish Triumph Hurdle and Stencil won a nice novice chase at Chepstow but it just shows the respect, or the difference, a point-to-point winner is to a stallion starting off.”

Hickey finds himself in a not-too-dissimilar position with the other member of the roster, Fifty Stars . The Group 1 Australian Cup winner was supported by his owner, Gerry Ryan, in producing a first winner on the Flat in France last month and had a winner over hurdles at Compiegne on Thursday through Vaneadi.

“I think he's an absolutely lovely horse. He’s by Sea The Stars out of a mare by Sadler’s Wells, and what more could you want in a National Hunt stallion?” he added. “He hasn't had enough mares either – 70-odd in the first couple of years – but hopefully he'll get a good horse or two from that. His progeny seem quality, racy types; there are just not enough of them at the sales but hopefully a few will get into good hands and he'll be lucky enough to get a decent start.”

Hickey still has some of the family of Kicking King, who galloped to immortality at Cheltenham for Tom Taaffe in 2005, while Sunnyhill has bred other very smart jumpers including Kalashnikov and Balthazar King. Masar has covered a couple of Kicking King’s relatives and the thought of it takes Hickey back to those glory days.

Old Vic was Sunnyhill Stud’s great champion Credit: Mark Cranham.

“Ah, Old Vic was a legend,” he recalled. “I think he was runner-up a few times and then he was leading stallion himself and we enjoyed that part of it a lot. It's what every National Hunt stallion man tries or hopes to achieve; like a jockey winning the Gold Cup or the Grand National.”

While acknowledging times how times have changed, there is no expectation of Masar equalling Old Vic’s feats. However, Hickey does see promising signs.

“It would be nice to be back there again,” he said. “Masar has a wonderful temperament as well; it's similar to Old Vic’s. Hopefully, he'll transfer that with the more docile National Hunt mares and to his jumping stock.”

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