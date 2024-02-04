Alec Notman, Sheikh Mohammed's first stud manager at Dalham Hall, dies aged 96

Alec Notman, Sheikh Mohammed’s first stud manager at Dalham Hall in Newmarket, died on Thursday aged 96.

Notman worked for Lord Derby at Woodland Stud at the time of Alycidon and Hyperion, and then as stud groom at Dalham Hall until Sheikh Mohammed bought it from Jim Philipps in 1981 and promoted him. He remained in the role for 12 years until retiring.

His daughter Jean said: “He spent the whole of his working life in racing; Newton Farm in Roxburghshire, Woodland Stud and then Dalham Hall Stud. He was at Dalham when Sheikh Mohammed purchased the stud and stayed with Dalham until his retirement in 1993.

"He had 12 great years with Sheikh Mohammed, 'the boss' as he always referred to him. He had the utmost respect for Sheikh Mohammed and thought he was an amazing horseman.

“He had the pleasure of working with horses such as Hyperion, Alycidon, Great Nephew, Dancing Brave, Shareef Dancer, Reference Point and many more. He did the mating that produced Oh So Sharp and travelled to America with Pebbles when she won the Breeders’ Cup Turf.”

She added: “My parents moved back up home to the borders of Scotland in more recent years and lost contact with some of their Newmarket friends.”

Alex Scrope, the noted bloodstock agent and pedigree expert, was closely associated with Notman through her father Adrian Scrope, who then managed Lord Derby’s stud farms, while retired Dalham Hall stud director Robert Acton worked under Notman for a breeding season when a student.

Current Dalham Hall boss Liam O’Rourke, director of studs, stallions and breeding, said: “Alec had a very interesting working life having moved to Newmarket from Roxburghshire to work for the late Lord Derby.

“He moved to Dalham Hall Stud in 1970 to work for former owner Mr Jim Philipps and remained there until its entire lock, stock and barrel sale in 1981 to its current owner.

“Interestingly, along with Alec came the ageing resident stallion Great Nephew – sire of Shergar, Grundy and Mrs Penny – and among its 15 broodmares was Oh So Fair, carrying to Kris. This mating resulted in the great filly Oh So Sharp, subsequent winner of the fillies’ Triple Crown. Her influence remains to this day in Godolphin pedigrees.”

Alec Notman: has died at the age of 96

He added: “We’re all saddened to hear of Alec’s passing, none more so than myself. He was a great mentor with whom I had a great working relationship over several years.

“For me, he was one of the shrewdest people I’ve met in the industry and one who spoke volumes by often saying nothing at all. To say I benefited from his friendship and mentoring would be a gross understatement.”

Notman is survived by wife Isabel, daughters Fiona and Jean, and six grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.