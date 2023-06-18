Al Shaikh seeking another result as the Goffs London Sale whets appetites for Royal Ascot

The Goffs London Sale prides itself on quality over quantity, as befitting a boutique auction in Kensington Gardens, and Monday's renewal promises to deliver on that score with a line-up of Royal Ascot-bound lots, of whom a number are Group and Listed winners.

At last year's event Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal took top honours when making a stunning £1.2 million to Gai Waterhouse, Adrian Bott and Johnny McKeever, proving a terrific bit of business for Ahmad Al Shaikh, who had found him for 40,000gns as a yearling at Tattersalls.

That same owner is back with a very different but similarly well-bought individual in the shape of unbeaten dual winner Hala Emaraaty (4), a two-year-old by Kodiac who cost just £14,000 at the Goffs UK Breeze-Up Sale in April.

Alice Haynes's juvenile runners have been in sparkling form this term, operating at around a 40 per cent strike-rate, and Hala Emaraaty has a date with the Windsor Castle Stakes or Norfolk as part of a strong Ascot team for the Newmarket trainer which includes other unbeaten two-year-olds Majestic Beauty and Maximum Impact.

This relation to champion juvenile Unfortunately and the Group-winning Look Busy won at Ripon and Redcar in May.

Haynes said: "His owner usually buys his horses to sell on, and he was a shrewd purchase. He's always shown a lot of ability at home. He's got a live chance at Ascot and I think he'll run very well. He's been a diamond to train and handle and, if anything, I think will keep on improving with racing.

"First time out he was very green going to post and it was similar the next time, being a bit spooky into the winner's enclosure, so he's probably got that bit of spark in him but he's one who'll keep stepping up."

No Nay Mets during exercise in Newmarket on Thursday Credit: Edward Whitaker

There is another Classic-placed performer in the catalogue this time around in Sauterne (lot 10). The Patrice Cottier-trained daughter of Kingman was a three-length winner of a Longchamp Listed race in April, after which she was third behind Blue Rose Cen in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches. She was most recently second to Kelina in the Prix de Sandringham this month.

Out of a half-sister to the brilliant Stacelita, dam of Japanese champion Soul Stirring and granddam of last year's Japanese 1,000 Guineas and Oaks winner Stars On Earth, her residual value is obvious.

International performers slated for the royal meeting feature too, including Gulfstream Park winner No Nay Mets (11), by No Nay Never and out of the Group-winning War Front mare Etoile.

A three-and-a-half-length winner for George Weaver on his debut at the Florida track last month, the Norfolk Stakes entrant is a grandson of dual Group winner Gagnoa, a Sadler's Wells mare who was runner-up to Zarkava in the Prix de Diane.

Marble Hill Stakes winner Givemethebeatboys will have the assistance of Frankie Dettori in the Coventry Stakes on Tuesday, assuming plans don't change, and the son of Starspangledbanner is consigned as lot 8 by Bansha House Stables.

The son of Bungle Inthejungle, trained by Jessica Harrington and bought by Con Marnane for €11,000 at Goffs in November, preceded his Curragh Group 3 triumph last month with a debut win at Navan.

Dettori is also slated to ride Tamarama (21), the potential favourite for Wednesday's Kensington Palace Fillies' Handicap.

Trainer Michael O'Callaghan consigns last-time-out Fairyhouse maiden winner Prince X J (20), a son of Mehmas he also co-owns who has been declared for Tuesday's Coventry Stakes.

Indemnify (9) was also on target last time, winning the Whitsun Cup at Sandown on his return for Roger Varian and Yvonne Jacques, and the son of Lope De Vega has entries in the Royal Hunt Cup and Buckingham Palace Stakes.

The Tim Donworth-trained Ocean Vision (25), a Listed winner at two and three, and winner of four of his ten starts overall, could have an entry for the Jersey Stakes by the time he sells, while wildcard addition Moon De Vega (26) adds a further layer of interest. The Paddy Twomey-trained four-year-old, another by Lope De Vega, opened her stakes account in the Listed Glencairn Stakes at Leopardstown this month.

Adrian and Philippa O'Brien's Hazelwood Bloodstock offer the well-related Our New Buddy (6), a daughter of New Approach who is in foal to Teofilo. The five-year-old is a half-sister to 2020 Melbourne Cup winner Twilight Payment, by Teofilo.

Breeding rights in Havana Grey (1) and Soldier's Call (2) also feature in the sale, which starts at 5pm.

