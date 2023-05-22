Aga Khan's filly out of Frankel and Zarkava's daughter ready for take-off in Saint-Cloud debut on Tuesday

Zarwara

Prix Timandra ( Saint-Cloud, Tuesday)

What's the story?

The Aga Khan's operation has countless blue-blooded newcomers waiting to debut and we are treated to one at Saint-Cloud on Tuesday in Zarwara, a three-year-old filly by Darley America's stalwart Medaglia D'Oro out of the stakes-placed and Prix Vermeille third Zarkamiya.

The Aga Khan Studs' Dubawi filly out of stakes winner and Group 1-placed Zarkamiya, a daughter of Frankel and Zarkava Credit: Aga Khan Studs

It is a family beautifully and tenderly handed over the years by the Aga Khan and his team, and it will be fascinating to see how the next generation gets on.

How is she bred?

She is the first foal out of Zarkamiya, a daughter of two all-time great champions in Frankel and the Aga Khan's exceptional Zarkava. Her dam needs little introduction, going unbeaten in an seven-race career that saw her land the Prix Marcel Boussac at two and then the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches, Prix de Diane, Prix Vermeille and finally the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in a stellar three-year-old campaign.

Now 18-years-old, the daughter of Zamindar and Zarkasha has proven a fine producer at stud. Leading her offspring is Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud scorer and exciting young sire Zarak - now making his mark at the Aga Khan's Haras de Bonneval at a career-high fee of €60,000 - plus Siyouni's Listed scorer Zaykava. Her unraced son by Sea The Stars, Zaskar, has taken up stud duties at in central France.

Zarkava has a twice-placed four-year-old filly by Dubawi named Zarka - who visited Siyouni this year with her dam - an unraced three-year-old Frankel filly called Zarkala and a two-year-old Siyouni colt who goes by the name of Zarouk.

Zarkamiya in turn has a yearling filly by Siyouni and recently produced a filly by Dubawi.

Who does she have to contend with?

Zarwara, who will be partnered by Alexis Pouchin for trainer Henri Graffard, faces 11 rivals on her racecourse bow. They include the Niarchos family's homebred Saxon Warrior filly Evolving, out of Medaglia D'Oro mare Heliosphere, an unraced half-sister to American Graded scorers Soaring Empire and Hungry Island.

Another is Godolphin's Bellbird, a Postponed half-sister to stakes scorer and Group 2-placed Sublimis and a close relation to Dubawi's Listed winner Lillian Russell. Her dam Be Fabulous, a €250,000 purchase by Blandford Bloodstock from the BBAG September Yearling Sale in 2008, is a Samum full-sister to Group 1 Preis von Europa winner Baila Me and a half-sibling to German Listed winner Bailamos.

Read more