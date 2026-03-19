Aga Khan Studs announce mating plans for blue-blooded broodmare band and top-class stallion roster

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The Aga Khan Studs have announced the 2026 mating plans for some star mares, with the top-class home roster of stallions all receiving strong home support.

At Gilltown Stud, Sea The Stars will cover Oaks winner Ezeliya, who recently produced her first foal, a filly by Justify. The brilliant sire will also receive Zarka, a full-sister to Zarak out of champion Zarkava, and Dariyza, a stakes-winning half-sister to 2025 Arc hero Daryz.

With Zarak temporarily out of action after a stable accident, Siyouni will receive an increased number of around 30 Aga Khan mares this year.

Among them is Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Rouhiya – whose first foal born last month is a filly by Sea The Stars – as well as Alaiya, dam of 2025 Group 2 winner Alakazi; Azmaniya, half-sister to five-time Group 1 winner The Autumn Sun; Baiykara, a Group-winning half-sister to Breeders’ Cup-winning juvenile Balantina; Group 2 winner Candarliya, dam of last year’s Prix de Diane third Cankoura; Darylakha, a half-sister to Daryz; and Narmeen, dam of last year’s Prix Marcel Boussac third Narissa, by Siyouni.

Ezeliya: Oaks heroine is set to be covered by Sea The Stars Credit: Edward Whitaker

Champion three-year-old Vadeni’s second crop of foals on the ground this year includes a colt out of Group 1 heroine and Group 2 producer Ridasiyna.

Among his book will be stakes winner Canndera, a half-sister to Group 1 winner Candelari; Baiyouna, a winning daughter of Sea The Stars and half-sister to Grade 1winner Bayrir; Reynira, a black-type producer whose half-sister produced Rouhiya; Group 3 winner Tanaza; Group-placed Etneya, a Siyouni half-sister to the dam of Ezeliya; and Baiyka, a half-sister to Balantina.

Erevann – whose first crop are also yearlings this year – will cover Azmiyna, dam of The Autumn Sun; Group 1 winner Ridasiyna; Candara, dam of four stakes winners including Candelari; and Vaderana, dam of Vadeni.

Siyouni’s four-time Group 1 heroine Tahiyra heads to Frankel, while Daryz’s Group 2-winning half-sister Darkaniya visits Dubawi. Rouhiya’s dam Rondonia goes to Lope De Vega again; while Group 1 winners Tarnawa and Zarigana make the trip across the Atlantic to visit Justify.

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