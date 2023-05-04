Advertise the latest first-season sire to hit the mark as Matters Most strikes at Salisbury

Triple Group 1-winning sprinter and Manton House sire Advertise became the latest first-season stallion to get off the mark when Matters Most built upon his promising debut second to score at Salisbury on Thursday.

Bred by Kirtlington Stud and Mary Taylor, the colt was sporting the familiar colours of Robert Ng as he strode to a straightforward success under Rossa Ryan.

He initially made 135,000gns when selling to Tally-Ho Stud from Kirtlington at the Tattersalls December Foal Sale, before making 500,000gns to Richard Knight at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale the following autumn.

The March-born colt is the third foal out of the Group-placed Pastoral Pursuits mare Squash, making him a half-brother to 2023 American Grade 3 winner Motorious - who runs in the Grade 2 Twin Spires Turf Sprint Stakes at Churchill Downs on Saturday - and dual winner Haymaker, both by Muhaarar.

Squash has a yearling colt by Whitsbury Manor Stud's Sergei Prokofiev, a juvenile Group-winning son of Scat Daddy.

Matters Most: Advertise's first winner pictured selling to Richard Knight for 500,000gns from Tattersalls Book 1 Credit: Laura Green

Advertise, by the same stud's mighty stalwart Showcasing, was bred by Cheveley Park Stud and sold from Jamie Railton to Dermot Farrington for £60,000 at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale in 2017.

Sent into training with Martyn Meade, the colt showed talent from the off, defeating subsequent multiple Group winner Pogo on his debut at Newbury before finishing just a length behind Calyx in the Coventry.

He landed his first Group 1 in the Phoenix Stakes, having won the July Stakes beforehand, and concluded a fine season when second to Too Darn Hot in the Dewhurst, finishing in front of the following season's Derby hero Anthony Van Dyck in the process.

Having failed to see out the mile in the 2,000 Guineas on his first start at three, Advertise struck in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot before a second in the July Cup to Ten Sovereigns, and then a final win in the Prix Maurice de Gheest over top performer Brando.

The seven-year-old was retired to the National Stud in Newmarket for an opening fee of £25,000 and stood there until this year, when transferred to Meade's Manton Park. He stands in 2023 for £20,000.

