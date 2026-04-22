Ace Stud to sponsor the TBA Flat Breeders’ awards

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Ace Stud will sponsor this year’s TBA Flat Breeders’ Awards, an evening to celebrate British-bred success from the 2025 season.

The Newmarket operation, owned by Harris Li and his wife Rachel, stands dual Group 1 winner Shaquille, whose first yearlings will be offered later this year.

Gina Bryce will host the ceremony at Chippenham Park on July 8, the eve of Newmarket’s July Festival and Tattersalls’ July Sale.

Li said: “We are delighted to support these awards, which reflect our commitment to British breeding. We are excited to see Shaquille’s first yearlings head to the sales later this year.”

The evening will include a champagne reception and dinner, with 13 awards set to be presented, including the Andrew Devonshire and Dominion Bronze awards and the TBA Stud Employee Award.

TBA chief executive Naomi Mellor said: “These awards are an important opportunity to recognise the achievements of the past Flat season and those contributing to British breeding.”

Sponsors also include Tattersalls, the British EBF, Newmarket Equine Hospital and Cheveley Park Stud.

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